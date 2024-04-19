Senior Lecturer in Landscape Architecture
Senior Lecturer in Landscape Architecture with a focus on Profession and Practice
Department of Urban and Rural Development
At the Department of Urban and Rural Development, we conduct undergraduate education, doctoral education, research, and collaboration across five divisions: Agrarian History, Landscape Architecture, Rural Development, Environmental Communication and the Division of Political Science and Natural Resource Management. This division includes Sida's Helpdesk for Environment and Climate Change and the SLU Swedish Biodiversity Centre (CBM). Additionally, we house the SLU Center for Nature Interpretation (CNV). As the largest department within the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) for social sciences, humanities, and design, our focus lies on questions related to the sustainable use of natural resources and landscapes in our research, teaching, and collaborative efforts. The department is comprised of approximately 180 dedicated individuals.
More information here; www.slu.se/en/departments/urban-rural-development/
Subject area
Landscape architecture with a focus on the practice of (landscape) architecture. This includes research of as well as methodological and theoretical development for the profession.
Duties
Within the subject area the senior lecturer should
• plan, lead and implement research projects and seek external funding in competition
• contribute to the scientific development in the subject group Profession and practice
• publish scientific articles of high quality
• publish in international peer reviewed journals
• develop and conduct teaching and supervision, primarily within the Landscape architecture program, at basic and advanced level
• take part in the PhD education, as a supervisor and/ or in courses
• communicate ongoing research and research results to appropriate audiences
• be able to work in Swedish or another Scandinavian language not later than within four years from taking up the position. The institution will support the holder to achieve this.
Qualifications
• have completed a doctoral degree within a social, human or art sciences disciplines related to (landscape) architecture or in a corresponding environmental design discipline
• have conducted outstanding research and development work relevant for the profession and in a Nordic context
• have demonstrated the ability to obtain external research grants and publish in for the subject important scientific journals, books and/ or other communication channels relevant in the subject area
• have demonstrated pedagogical skill in teaching at basic level and advanced level including the supervision of students
• have good knowledge of English
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for employment shall primarily apply to the degree of such skill which is a requirement for eligibility for employment.
The assessment of research expertise will take into account the following:
• the ability to independently initiate, conduct outstanding and innovative research
• external research funds awarded in competition
• the relevance of the research for a deeper understanding of the profession in (landscape) architecture and its practice.
The assessment of teaching expertise will take into account the following:
• supervision and examination at all levels of the education cycle in subjects relevant for the employment
• the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into the pedagogical work
Furthermore expertise in the following will be taken into account:
• good knowledge in Swedish/ Nordic/ European landscape architecture and urban development
• experience and skills in project collaboration and teaching within the academy/ university
• experience and skills in collaboration in inter- and transdisciplinary collaborations with different universities and industry
• experience and skills in professional practice
• experience and skills in information/ communication about research and development work in for example exhibition, model, film etc
Good knowledge of Swedish is a merit.
When assessing the candidate's qualifications, equal attention will be given to teaching and research expertise respectively.
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to have the best qualifications to carry out and develop current tasks and contribute to a positive development of the department and SLU.
Working at SLU
At SLU, you become part of a vibrant research environment that is based on active collaboration. As an employee at SLU, you have access to a number of benefits (including Swedish family healthcare, parental leave, and generous paid leave policies). Read more about benefits at SLU here. SLU is often highly ranked in the various university rankings that are made around the world and is ranked as one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.
Sweden also has a well-established pre-school structure and a free education system. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
SLU Uppsala is located in the Greater Stockholm region and has a rich history and culture and is a real academic and cultural hub. Read more about moving, living, and working in Uppsala here.
Application deadline:
2024-06-18
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
Use the document Application guidelines for appointment as professor, senior lecturer or associate senior lecturer at SLU as guide when you fill in your application.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
