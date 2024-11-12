Senior Lecturer in Computer Science with a focus on Cybersecurity
2024-11-12
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Permanent employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 2
Closing date for application: 27th November 2024
Campus location: Västerås / Eskilstuna
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of a Senior Lecturer, please consult the Appointments Procedure at MDU, https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/about-mdu/work-with-us/job-opportunities
Position description
As a Senior Lecturer at Mälardalen University (MDU), your primary responsibilities will be teaching. This includes supervision, examination, course analysis, and course development. At MDU, research and education are closely intertwined, and research forms the foundation of our educational programs. Collaboration and co-production with the surrounding community are also an integral part of our research and educational tasks, and as a Senior Lecturer, you will actively contribute to the university's development work. The role also includes general administration, professional development, and participation in the daily operations, as well as contributing to the work of the subject in computer science and the School of IDT.
This position will focus on research and teaching related to cyber security and related areas. The position includes supervision of PhD, Master and/or Bachelor students. You will participate in applications for external funding and collaborate with external academic and industrial partners. Teaching will mainly take place within the Master's Programme in Cybersecurity.
The positions are part of a strategic investment in cybersecurity that, in addition to the master's programme, consists of a strategic investment in research in cybersecurity within the university's strategic profile area Trusted Smart Systems. We would like to see that at least one of the lecturers have the skills, experience and aptitude to take a leading role in this initiative. The research is conducted in project form and often includes business partnerships and collaborations with other academic organisations, both national and international.
Qualification requirements
We are looking for you who has demonstrated pedagogical proficiency and has a doctoral degree or equivalent scientific competence. Both the scientific and pedagogical skills must be documented in a way that allows for an assessment of the quality of previous work.
To be qualified for appointment as a Senior Lecturer, a higher education pedagogical qualification or equivalent knowledge is required. Anyone hired without such education will be offered in-house training within two and a half years. The higher education pedagogical training at Mälardalen University corresponds to ten weeks of education.
In addition to the established basic eligibility requirements, according to the Appointment Regulations for MDU, some additional requirements apply to this position.
Proficiency in communicating in English, both orally and in writing.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria will be based partly on the degree of skill required for the position and partly on the ability and suitability otherwise required to carry out the work duties.
In addition to the established basic assessment criteria, according to the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University, there are also some other criteria that apply to this position.
• Experience in teaching and research in cybersecurity and related areas.
• Proficiency in communicating in Swedish, both orally and in writing.
• Experience and ability to collaborate with companies and organisations.
• Experience and ability to collaborate internationally in research.
• Experience and ability to obtain external research funding.
• Experience and ability to supervise doctoral students.
• Experience and ability to lead others.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment. You should be able to work independently and possess strong communication skills.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organisation.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post in three copies to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2024/2173
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
