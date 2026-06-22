Senior Lecturer in Bioenergy Technology
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-06-22
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Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences
Department of Energy and Technology
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety including additional information, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/energy-technology/.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/.
Subject description
The subject encompasses the development of resource-efficient and environmentally sustainable technologies for the supply and conversion of biomass into heat, electricity, and transport fuels.
Duties
The candidate should within the subject area
develop and lead internationally successful research
develop, strategically lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
primarily teach bioenergy within the MSc in Engineering programmes offered wholly or partly by SLU, but also contribute to other educational components at first, second and third cycle level where the subject is included
supervise doctoral students
develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large
apply for external research funding
contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
perform administrative duties within the department, the faculty, and the university
be able to teach in Swedish within four years
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act.
Eligibility
The applicant must meet the following qualification requirements:
PhD or equivalent scientific competence
research expertise in the field of technologies for the supply and conversion of biomass into heat, electricity, and transport fuels
teaching expertise and ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching
good knowledge of English
Assessment criteria
In the assessment criteria for employment, the primary consideration should be the level of skill required for eligibility for the position. Assessment of the eligible applicant's suitability for the employment will primarily be based on:
a record of completed research contributions and ongoing research within technologies for the supply and conversion of biomass into heat, electricity, and transport fuels
ability to independently initiate and conduct outstanding research
ability to obtain external research funding in competition
ability of planning, implementation and examination, as well as evaluation of own teaching
supervision and examination of doctoral students
the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching and pedagogical practice
pedagogic vision and reflection
Furthermore, the assessment will consider the applicant's expertise in:
developing and leading activities within academia
collaborating with relevant stakeholders and society
communicating research findings and development
It is particularly meritorious if the applicant has knowledge of Nordic energy systems. Proficiency in Swedish or another Scandinavian language is also considered an advantage
As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise. The position will be offered to the eligible candidate who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment is deemed to have the best qualifications set to conduct and develop the duties in question, and contribute to the positive development of the organisation.
Additional information
• Swedish "universitetslektor", a tenured position approximately equivalent to senior lecturer (UK) or associate professor (US). The applicant who is offered this employment at SLU will be employed as senior lecturer.
This position offers the vibrant research climate at SLU. The benefits of the position include Swedish family health care provisions, parenting support including generous paid leave of absence policies that allow both parents to care for newborns and toddlers. Additionally Sweden has a well-established pre-school structure as well as an educational system that provides no-cost education through university studies. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at https://sweden.se/Located
in the greater Stockholm region, the city of Uppsala has a rich history and culture, and is a true academic and cultural hub. Find out more about moving, living and working here at https://internationalhub.uppsala.se/
Application deadline:
2026-09-07
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can https://internt.slu.se/en/support-services/administrative-support/human-resources/rekrytering-till_alla_ovriga_anstallningar/appointment-procedures-for-slu/.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Head of Department
Björn Vinnerås bjorn.vinneras@slu.se Jobbnummer
9973985