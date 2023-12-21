Senior lecturer/Associate professor in ruminant medicine
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
The department of Clinical Sciences
The Department of Clinical Sciences is responsible for basic education, research and postgraduate education in the fields of veterinary medicine, animal care and animal science. The department's activities mainly concern our common Swedish domesticated animal species (pets) with a focus on anaesthesiology, imaging, animal care, epidemiology, laboratory animal medicine, surgery, clinical chemistry, medicine and animal reproduction. Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
The subject of ruminant medicine covers the aetiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, prophylaxis and epidemiology of diseases at individual and herd level in cattle, sheep and goats. The topic is divided into metabolic and infectious diseases. At the herd level, the topic focuses on control methods for optimising animal health and production.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research;
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• primarily teach in ruminant medicine, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject;
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large;
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources;
• supervise doctoral students;
• actively participate in teaching and clinical work at the ruminant clinic and in herd health assignments;
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU;
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university;
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within two years.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as SLU is a Swedish-speaking university, the senior lecturer must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position.
The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must:
• have a degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine;
• be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence upon application in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives*;
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree in ruminant medicine or have the equivalent academic qualifications within a subject relevant to the position;
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject for the appointment;
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
• have experience of teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• have proven current clinical experience in a subject field relevant to the position;
• have good knowledge of English.
• The Act (2009:302) on Activities within Animal Healthcare, Chapter 3. Eligibility regulations, Swedish Board of Agriculture's regulations and general advice on eligibility requirements for veterinary care staff (SJVFS 2016:9), Chapter 2. Eligibility to practise as a veterinary surgeon and the Directive (2005/36/EC) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Swedish "universitetslektor", a tenured position approximately equivalent to Senior lecturer (UK) or Associate professor (US). The applicant who is offered this employment at SLU will be employed as Senior lecturer.
Application deadline:
2024-02-05
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
Use the document Application guidelines for appointment as professor, senior lecturer or associate senior lecturer at SLU as guide when you fill in your application.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
