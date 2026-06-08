Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Plant Physiology
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2026-06-08
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Faculty of Forest Sciences
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
The Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology is part of the Umeå Plant Science Centre (www.upsc.se). The Umeå Plant Science Centre is one of Europe's strongest research environments in experimental plant science. Approximately 200 people work within UPSC, including 30 research group leaders. Our core activity is academic research in experimental plant biology, with the goal of understanding all aspects of plants in relation to the environments in which they live
Read more about the department at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/forest-genetics-plant-physiology/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/.
Subject Area
The subject area for the position is plant physiology with a focus on RNA biology, primarily in trees.
Duties
The employee is responsible for developing research in the subject area genomics together with researchers within the faculty and other parts of SLU. The employee shall also contribute to the pedagogic development in the subject area.
The research shall encompass both fundamental and applied questions relevant to the subject area and make use of the research infrastructure associated with UPSC. Genomics and so‐called omics technologies shall be central to the research.
This means that the employee shall:
act in accordance with the vision, goals and values of SLU
contribute to the strategic development of the department and the faculty
develop and lead internationally successful research in the subject of plant physiology with a focus on RNA biology, primarily in trees
publish scientific articles in international journals with peer-review
apply for external funding in competition at national and international level
supervise doctoral students and mentor postdoctoral researchers
lead, develop and participate in teaching and supervision of students at first, second and third cycle level
collaborate with researchers within the department, faculty and other parts of SLU, as well as nationally and internationally
collaborate and develop regional, national and international networks with the society at large
disseminate research findings
fulfil administrative tasks within the department, the faculty and the university, including responsibility for budget and staff
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The senior lecturer should be able to perform most of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act. Non-Swedish-speaking staff members are expected to, within four years of first being employed, have sufficient knowledge of Swedish to understand information in Swedish. The department will support the holder of the position to achieve this.
Qualifications
The applicant must:
have completed a doctoral degree in a subject area relevant for the position
be scientifically skilled within genomics and RNA biology
be pedagogically skilled
have demonstrated leadership skills
have good knowledge of English
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for employment shall primarily apply to the degree of such skill, which is a requirement for eligibility for employment.
The assessment of scientific skills will consider:
completed research activities and ongoing research within the subject area
earlier experience in genomics and RNA biology
future research vision within the subject area
ability to independently initiate, lead and develop innovative research within the subject area
ability to attract external funding in competition
ability to supervise and examine at doctoral level and mentor postdoctoral researchers
The assessment of pedagogic skills will consider the ability to:
plan, conduct and evaluate their own teaching at basic and advanced levels, including doctoral level
supervise and examine undergraduate, master level and graduate students
convey and implement their pedagogical vision
integrate up-to-date research and scientific approaches into teaching
The assessment will also consider:
ability to develop and manage academic units and staff
vision for leadership
ability to communicate and collaborate
ability to collaborate with external stakeholders and the surrounding society
dissemination of information on research and development projects
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to be most suitable to carry out and develop the above-mentioned duties and to contribute to the positive development of the organization.
Application deadline:
2026-08-19
Place of work:
Umeå
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can https://internt.slu.se/stod-service/admin-stod/hr-fragor/rekrytering-till_alla_ovriga_anstallningar/anstallning-av-larare/.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below..
Adacemic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
Working at SLU:
This position offers the vibrant research climate at SLU. The benefits of the position include Swedish family health care provisions, parenting support including generous paid leave of absence policies that allow both parents to care for newborns and toddlers. Additionally, Sweden has a well-established pre-school structure as well as an educational system that provides no-cost education through university studies. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at https://www.sweden.se/.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
901 83 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Research Officer
Ulrika Ganeteg ulrika.ganeteg@slu.se +46765278797 Jobbnummer
9951871