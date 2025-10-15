Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Landscape Management
Faculty of Landscape Architecture, Horticulture and Crop Production Science
Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Management
Subject area
The subject of the position is landscape management with a focus on operational and organizational perspectives. The operational level of landscape management includes construction and maintenance of open spaces, mainly parks, urban forests, nature-based solutions and similar, with a focus on urban areas. The operational level thereby concerns the concrete, practical aspects such as strategic landscape management, complementing policy and tactical levels. Organizational perspectives include primarily leadership and governance, but also how legal, economic and technical aspects, such as digital technology, relate to operational landscape management.
Landscape management's operational and organizational perspectives address many of the contemporary societal challenges, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and densification of cities, through construction and maintenance approaches. Therefore, contributions to how operational landscape management can complement strategic and tactical management are central for the position.
Duties
The Senior Lecturer will within the subject of the position have responsibility for teaching, research and extension work. The work is expected to be conducted in collaboration with researchers within the department and SLU, as well as through national and international collaboration.
The Senior Lecturer is expected to develop the subject with a special focus on to:
• develop, lead, and conduct internationally successful research within the subject of the position
• develop, lead, and conduct teaching on basic level, advanced level and doctoral level
• actively conduct supervision of students on all educational levels
• actively seek national and international research funding in competition and publish peer-reviewed scientific papers
• continuously develop as a teacher and develop pedagogical leadership
• collaborate and communicate with relevant stakeholders in the landscape industry and society at large
• contribute to the faculty's strategic development through administrative tasks within the subject area, the department and the faculty
• be able to teach in Swedish or another Scandinavian language when starting the position, or at latest within four years of taking up the position.
The department has a parallel language work environment. The associate senior lecturer will be able to carry out most of their tasks in English. As the university is Swedish-speaking however, the holder is expected to be able to work and teach in Swedish within four years of taking up the position. The institution will support the holder to achieve this.
Qualifications
The applicant shall, within the subject of the position:
• have a PhD in Landscape Architecture, Landscape Planning, Landscape Management, Urban Ecology, Urban Forestry, Engineering, Architecture, Urban Planning, or other relevant subjects.
• be scientifically skilled
• have demonstrated the ability to obtain external research funds
• have a record of publishing their research in for the subject high-quality journals at an international level
• have demonstrated pedagogical skills in teaching at both basic and advanced levels, including supervision of students
• have experience of collaboration between academy and other actors
• have undergone university pedagogical training or otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge
• have good ability to communicate in written and spoken English.
Assessment criteria
The assessment for appointment as a senior lecturer shall primarily be based on the applicant's level of expertise in regard to the qualifications demanded for the position.
When assessing scientific skills within the subject area of the position, the following will be considered:
• completed research efforts and ongoing research
• the ability to independently initiate and lead innovative research.
• external research funds awarded in competition
When assessing teaching skills within the subject area of the position, the following will be taken into account:
• planning, implementation, examination and evaluation of own teaching
• supervision and examination at all levels of the education cycle
• the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into the pedagogical work
• pedagogical vision
Furthermore, expertise in the following will be taken into account:
• experience of and knowledge from the landscape construction, management and maintenance industry in Sweden or other Scandinavian countries
• developing and leading both activities and personnel within the academy/university
• collaboration with external stakeholders and the surrounding community
• the ability to inform/communicate about research and development work
Specific competence in operational management of open spaces, in relation to technical, legal and/or economic aspects, are particular merits.
Good knowledge of Swedish is a merit.
In assessing the candidate's qualifications, equal consideration will be given to teaching and research expertise.
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is deemed to have the best qualifications to carry out and develop current tasks and contribute to the positive development of the department and SLU.
Working at SLU
Application deadline:
2025-12-14
Place of work:
Alnarp
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement
