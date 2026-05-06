Senior lecturer/Associate Professor* in Food Biotechnology
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-05-06
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Faculty of Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences
Department of Molecular Sciences
Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is a world-class university in the bio- and environmental sciences, with a vision to play a key role in advancing sustainable living through science and education. SLU offers an attractive research environment distinguished by its uniquely broad and internationally leading research, with excellent opportunities for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary collaboration with research groups in the social sciences, economics, engineering, and other natural sciences.
The Department of Molecular Sciences at SLU Uppsala is seeking an Associate Professor (University Senior Lecturer) in Food Biotechnology. The department currently comprises approximately 90 staff members and, together with three other departments, forms an inspiring research environment at BioCentrum. It encompasses several interacting disciplines, including food science, biotechnology, microbiology, inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular structural biology, and natural products chemistry. Research at the department focuses on both applied and fundamental biological and chemical processes.
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety including additional information, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
More information about the department's activities and infrastructure is available https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/molecular-sciences/.
More information about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU is available https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/.
Subject area
The subject area encompasses food biotechnology, with a focus on the conversion of raw materials into food products primarily through the metabolic activity of microorganisms.
Duties
The candidate should within the subject area
develop and lead internationally successful research
develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level
primarily teach in the areas of food science, microbiology, and biotechnology, as well as contribute to other teaching activities at first, second and third cycle level
supervise doctoral students and contribute to the development of the postgraduate subjects biology and food science
collaborate with other SLU research teams in order to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university
develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large
apply for external research funding
contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university.
The department operates in a parallel-language working environment. The Senior Lecturer will be able to perform most of their duties in English. However, as a public authority, the university is required under the Language Act to use Swedish as its principal language, and the appointee is therefore expected to acquire sufficient proficiency in Swedish to communicate effectively within four years of taking up the position. The department will provide support to enable the appointee to achieve this.
Eligibility
The applicant must meet the following qualification requirements:
research expertise in the subject area
teaching expertise and ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching
excellent proficiency in English.
Grounds of assessment and other information
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety including additional information, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben.
Application deadline:
2026-08-03
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can https://internt.slu.se/stod-service/admin-stod/hr-fragor/rekrytering-till_alla_ovriga_anstallningar/anstallning-av-larare/.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Faculty Administrative Officer
Eva Enström eva.enstrom@slu.se Jobbnummer
9895969