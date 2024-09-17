Senior lecturer/Associate professor in Animal Breeding
Senior lecturer/Associate professor* in Animal Breeding, with special emphasis on Sustainable Animal Production
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
The department of Animal Biosciences
The department of Animal Biosciences is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics, and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and pet animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function, and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors, and diseases. Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
The current employment in animal breeding is placed in the Applied Genetics group. Our research focuses on how we can genetically improve traits like production, performance, health, fertility, and behaviour in animal populations. We work in close collaboration with several breeding organizations.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject description
The subject covers breeding in populations of animals used for food production, including the development of breeding goals and breeding programmes for a sustainable utilization of farm animals. The specialization within the subject covers sustainable animal production and involves interdisciplinary work and a systems perspective regarding how farm animals can contribute to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research,
• develop, lead, and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle levels,
• develop and maintain national and international networks within academia, relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large,
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university,
• collaborate with industry and other external stakeholders to promote the UN Sustainable Development Goals,
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources,
• supervise doctoral students,
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU,
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large,
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty, and university,
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within four years.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The senior lecturer should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the senior lecturer must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must:
• have a degree of Master of Science in Animal Science or corresponding relevant education,
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree in animal breeding/genetics or have the equivalent academic qualifications (within a subject relevant to the position),
• demonstrate research expertise within the subject for the appointment,
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching,
• have experience of teaching at first and second cycle levels,
• have good knowledge of English.
Grounds of assesement
Application deadline:
2024-09-16
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
• Swedish "universitetslektor", a tenured position approximately equivalent to Senior lecturer (UK) or Associate professor (US). The applicant who is offered this employment at SLU will be employed as Senior lecturer.
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
