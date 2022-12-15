Senior Lead Process Engineer
Worley Sverige AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stenungsund
2022-12-15
, Orust
, Lilla Edet
, Tjörn
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Worley Sverige AB i Stenungsund
, Kungälv
, Sundsvall
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We have immediate openings for highly motivated and experienced Senior/Lead Process Engineers. Qualified candidates will enjoy working with customers in the chemical industry on a wide variety of projects involving refined petroleum products and related facilities. Candidates will experience a fast paced, high demand work environment, managing multiple projects and coordinating efforts with multiple disciplines and support resources.
We are a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Our projects are covering the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets for our customers. Every day, we work to solve the world's changing energy needs and we put sustainability at the heart of everything, whether we're helping customers improve their assets or preparing them for the next chapter of the energy transition.
These are exciting times for Worley, we are growing with new projects being secured, new customers coming onboard and are now looking for new colleagues to our team.
Employer: Worley Sverige AB
Location: Stenungsund/Kungälv
Duration: Full time, office hours (38,75 h/week, flextime)
Application deadline: ongoing
Work description:
You will be part of our Process department and you will work within all project phases from feasibility studies to execution phase. As most of our projects are executed close to customer sites, we have the benefit of receiving constant feedback between design and execution.
As a Study Lead you lead a team in the design of a process unit, including establishing process design basis, development of process options, optimization of selected design and inter-discipline coordination.
As Lead Process Engineer in execution projects you lead a team of process engineers and report directly to the project manager in larger projects.
You are used to participate in safety review meetings and taking responsibility for both technical and administrative tasks.
Specific Accountabilities for Lead role:
Responsible to lead a team to deliver scope with quality, in time and within budget.
Coordinate with all resources available in the project including workshare resources from other countries.
Align with other disciplines in the project.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
BSc degree or equivalent (minimum) in Chemical Engineering or a related subject relevant to Process Engineering, with a minimum of ten (10) years engineering and design experience in all aspects of process engineering.
Experience of Microsoft Office.
English, fluent in speech and writing.
It is a merit with experience from the process, upstream-or downstream oil and gas or nuclear power. It is also meritorious with experience from AutoCAD and/or Aspen/HYSYS or other process simulation tools.
As a person you have a structured, curious and prestige less personality. You are striving for the best solution. The role is wide, and you handle many different tasks and people, this is something you enjoy and are comfortable with. Being a team player is important and you have a great interest in technology. You have a systematic approach to planning and prioritizing tasks as well as following up on KPI metrics.
What we offer you
By recognizing people's talents, experience and potential, we foster a diverse workplace where we look out for one another. A culture where we care about the environment and the communities in which we work and where we use our skills, expertise and judgement to keep everyone - our people, customers and communities - safe.
We are a leading global supplier of projects in Energy, Chemicals & Resources and are almost 48,000 people in about 50 countries worldwide. At our Stenungsund and Kungälv office, we are 190+ people. If you are a committed and passionate about engineering, Worley is a company that gives you opportunities to grow and influence your future.
We look forward to grow with you!
Welcome to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Worley Sverige AB
(org.nr 556635-4048), http://www.worley.com
Industrivägen (visa karta
)
444 32 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
7260669