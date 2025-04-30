Senior Lead Piping Engineer
2025-04-30
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Additional information: Location: On-site work in Stockholm, Boden, or the Netherlands (depending on assignment needs)
Scope: Full-time, 40 hours/week (Monday to Friday)
Start date: ASAP
Duration: 12 months, with possibility of extension Are you a senior engineer with deep expertise in piping systems and looking to take a lead role in a large-scale, cutting-edge green hydrogen project? Our client is now seeking an experienced Lead Piping Engineer for a long-term consultancy assignment within a major capital investment initiative in Northern Sweden. About the assignment: As Lead Piping Engineer, you will be a key part of the owner's engineering team for the Hydrogen Manufacturing Plant (HMP). Your main responsibility will be to coordinate and review all piping and layout-related deliverables from EPCm and OEM partners, ensuring compliance with applicable standards, timelines, budgets, and safety requirements. You will report to the Engineering Manager and act as the single point of contact for the Piping & Layout discipline. You will actively participate in 3D Model Reviews and Constructability Reviews, and make sure documentation and technical designs are aligned with the project's goals.
Senior-level experience in piping engineering for industrial facilities
Strong knowledge of design codes: EN 13480, ASME B31.3, ASME B31.12, and PED
Experience working within EPCm environments and reviewing engineering deliverables
Good understanding of piping design, materials, stress analysis & layout (not expected to be an expert in all)
Merits: Knowledge of Swedish AFS standards and experience with documentation systems such as ACC and Omega
Excellent communication skills; capable of leading technical discussions
Fluent in English, both spoken and written Ersättning
