Senior Lead Engineer Within Acdc & Dcdc Converters
2023-04-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Can you engineer a brighter tomorrow?
Reality has made it clear that the actions we take in the next few years will significantly impact our future. Embracing the need for change, we are committed to spearheading the charge in automotive electrification. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in an exciting transformation journey that will change how the world views mobility. Are you ready for a new opportunity?
About us
At Engineering & Operations (E&O) you will be a key contributor to the next generation of outstanding luxury BEV vehicles from Volvo Cars. Together with other engineers around the world, you and your team will create innovative human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable for people.
Our group 97380, ACDC & DCDC HW, consists of 2 teams and about 20 engineers.
Our vision is "Leading in electrification" by contributing to world class efficiency in future products.
What you will do
As a Senior Lead Engineer in the team, you will work with Requirement Engineering to deliver Design Prerequisites, Technical Regulations, Contractual Elements and Compliance Agreements with suppliers in terms of ACDC & DCDC Converters.
You will take lead and drive Tier1 suppliers which includes leading technical design reviews, internal and supplier joint reviews and follow up on verification activities.
Your tasks will also include Cost engineering, benchmarking, and reporting status/progress together with Quality Assurance disciplines such as FMEAs.
A close co-operation within the team and across Vehicle Propulsion is crucial, to enable the future implementation of the most desirable solutions.
What you will bring
* University degree within Electrical Engineering / Power Electronics or similar.
* Over 5 years of experience in product development and a high understanding of development phases from initial concept to final delivery.
* Previous experience with development of ACDC & DCDC converters.
* Comfortable to cooperate and communicate with people, both within the organization and with engineering partners/suppliers.
* Business oriented, flexible and performance focused with the courage to take decisions and be accountable.
You are a person who enjoy what great collaboration can bring!
Like to know more?
For questions about the position please contact Team manager, Daniel Johansson at daniel.d.johansson@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents via the link as soon as possible but no later than 2023-05-09. Please note that we do not handle applications via e-mail.
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow. Ersättning
