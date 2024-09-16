Senior LCI Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-09-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team as a Senior LCI Specialist and help us drive innovation in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction industry! As a member of the LCI team, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to coordinate all activities related to Life Cycle Information (LCI), Asset Information Management and Data Quality. Your main responsibility will be to support project execution and ensure that LCI coordination is carried out effectively across all phases of a project, from tendering to final handover to the client. Furthermore, you will work closely with the BIM (Building Information Modelling) team to ensure that we have a structured and collaborative approach towards data handling and data insertion in the BIM 3D models.
You will play a critical role in aligning your strategy and approach to data handling with key stakeholders, such as the BIM (Building Information Management) and PLM organization, to ensure that we are providing the best possible support to our customers and staying ahead of the curve in an industry that is rapidly moving towards a scenario where information is more important than documents.
If you are passionate about data and the energy sector, and are looking for a challenging and rewarding role, we want to hear from you! We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements.
Your Responsibilities
Ensuring that all relevant parties within the project have a deep understanding of the client's LCI requirements and can effectively adhere to them.
Providing advice and guidance to the project team on how to meet the client's documentation requirements and working closely with other departments on a global level to ensure that these requirements are enabled in the project IT applications.
Supporting the project personnel in communicating documentation requirements to suppliers and performing internal quality checks on documentation before it is transferred to the client.
Maintaining files and control logs as required by the project and ensuring that all document control work is in compliance with the management system and project procedures at all times.
Providing training on the LCI strategy to the project team and coordinating the document review process to ensure that all documentation is reviewed in a timely manner.
Ensuring that the storage, maintenance, and traceability of documentation is in compliance with project requirements, and implementing effective back-up, security, and disaster recovery systems for project documentation.
Supporting the continuous improvement of the LCI strategy to ensure that it remains customer and market relevant.
Your Background
Solid experience in LCI management and coordination, with a strong understanding of civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines.
Proven track record of leading or supporting engineering teams, especially in the area of information management.
Good knowledge of commonly used document control systems in the offshore industry, and the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with a diverse and multinational team.
A university degree in a relevant engineering subject, or equivalent technical college education or experience in document control. If you do not have a formal education, you should be able to demonstrate long and relevant experience and documented achievements within the technical information management area.
Personal qualities such as independence, proactivity, structure, and systematicity, as well as fluency in English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More About Us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Alex Suresh MN, alex.mn@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8902747