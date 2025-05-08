Senior Labor & Employee Relations Specialist
At first glance, you'll see Danaher's scale. Our 65,000+ associates work across the globe at more than 15 unique operating companies within three platforms-life sciences, diagnostics, and biotechnology.
Look again and you'll see the opportunity to build a meaningful career, be creative, and take risks with the support you need to be successful. You'll find associates who are as certain about their impact as they are about where they're headed next.
You'll find the Danaher Business System, which makes everything possible. You'll also see a company that investors trust-our culture of continuous improvement has helped us outperform the S&P 500 by more than 5,000% over the past 25 years.
Danaher has a matrixed and decentralized organizational structure. With a significant presence in Europe, Danaher's 15 operating companies (OpCos) present a wide breadth of employee representative forums, including 50+ works councils across Europe. Danaher is building a global Labor & Employee Relations function which includes a Center of Excellence (LER COE) service model which provides core labor and employee relations services to its operating companies.
The Senior Labor and Employee Relations Specialist is responsible for driving and supporting execution of Danaher's labor and employee relations strategies in Europe. This position is a member of the Danaher Corporate HR Labor and Employee Relations (LER) Europe team reporting to the Senior Counsel, International Labor & Employment.
In this role, you will be responsible for:
Handling non-routine core ER matters in partnership with OpCo HR that present complexity or higher risk or require policy interpretation, including non-routine workplace investigations, leave accommodation issues, individual and collective termination matters, applying a systematic approach to address root causes, develop and recommend actions and countermeasures.
Supporting OpCo HR Business Partners (HRBPs)/HR Generalists on routine core ER processes including workplace investigations, performance management issues, associate employment separations (individual and collective), and performance management issues.
Providing leadership on enterprise initiatives and projects, including as to associate representative information and consultation requirements.
Providing mentorship, guidance and advice on works council/union/labor relations matters as appropriate, including establishing and/or maintaining and developing constructive and business-oriented partnerships with employee representatives.
The essential requirements of the job include:
University degree (undergraduate degree required, graduate degree preferred) in Law (Labor/Industrial relations), Labor Relations, Business Administration, Human Resources, or another related field.
10+ years of combined human resources, employee relations, labor relations, and/or L&E legal experience in a law firm or company.
Subject matter expertise and solid technical knowledge of fundamental labor and employment laws and labor and employee relations landscape in Europe (experience in Sweden and the Nordics is preferred).
Experience managing, handling, and executing complex employee investigations.
Experience managing and coordinating employee representative bodies including execution of business change, restructuring, policy, and project deployment.
Must be able to apply LER expertise and experience with a pragmatic and proactive approach, balance collaborative workplace partnerships and business interests, and influence and lead stakeholders.
Experience developing and implementing process-oriented solutions to scale and drive consistent LER practice and outcomes.
Swedish fluency is preferred but not required.
Able to travel up to 20%.
At Danaher we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, remote working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a remote work arrangement in which you can work remotely from your home. Additional information about this remote work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Danaher can provide.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
