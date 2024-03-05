Senior Java Software Engineer
2024-03-05
The world is changing in the way we consume products, from ownership to usership, and DigitalRoute is positioned in the centre of the transition. Because, when enterprises pivot to usage-based business models, they often make an unfortunate discovery. Their systems weren't built to handle the massive data volumes and complexity that usage-based models generate. This causes them to leak revenue and respond too slowly to customer demand. DigitalRoute solves this by creating a real-time usage data layer for enterprises. Our products transform raw usage data into clear information for billing, in real time and at high scale.
If you are a senior Software Engineer looking to take on new challenges, we'd love to hear from you. If you're passionate about solving complex problems, we invite you to be a part of our exciting journey.
What you'll do
Develop and design a market-leading cloud/hybrid platform for usage data processing using languages like Java, Python, and JavaScript.
Work in an international company with a constantly evolving tech environment.
Participate in the full product development cycle, from idea generation to getting feedback from end customers.
Proven ability and a strong will to collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Strong documentation skills, including the ability to create technical documentation and code comments.
Mentorship and leadership skills, as senior engineers, often need to guide and support junior team members.
Together with the team, responsible for the quality of all deliverables. Comfortable in writing automation tests such as unit tests and end-to-end tests, as well as performing manual testing when required.
You will be building products where things like scalability, security, transaction safety, and high throughput are key.
Naturally, you will lead and take part in discussions on software design and architecture for creating this powerful product.
Your input on how to do all this lean and efficiently is also welcome because our very large and often famous customers are already waiting for the things we produce! You will learn, share, inspire, collaborate, and communicate actively with skilled and helpful colleagues in teams that are distributed globally.
What you'll bring
You have a proven experience with AWS, Azure, or GCP + Kubernetes and containers.
You have a proven experience with Databases (SQL/NoSQL) with large volumes of data and transactions.
You have a proven experience with CI/CD and containerization tools like Docker, Kubernetes, and Jenkins. Experience in Git and Jira.
Excellent problem-solving skills, including the ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues.
Proficiency in profiling and optimizing Java applications for performance.
Familiarity with build and deployment tools (e.g., Maven, Gradle).
Strong understanding of software design principles.
DigitalRoute is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and we actively encourage qualified candidates of all genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, disabilities, and ages to apply. Join our global and diverse company, where our differences are our strengths.
We follow a continuous selection process, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
