Senior Java Engineer - Build the Future in the Cloud
2025-09-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
As a Senior Java Engineer at Explipro, you'll be right at the heart of designing, building, and optimizing cloud-native applications that power real-world solutions. We work with Java, Spring Boot, and top-tier cloud platforms like AWS and Azure to deliver systems that are scalable, secure, and future-proof.This isn't just about writing code - it's about shaping architecture, influencing technical decisions, and delivering value that clients can see and feel. You'll collaborate closely with other engineers, designers, and stakeholders, ensuring every solution is as elegant as it is effective.
What You'll Be Doing
Create & innovate - Design and develop modern cloud-based applications with Java and Spring Boot.
Streamline delivery - Build and maintain CI/CD pipelines to keep deployments smooth and efficient.
Collaborate - Work with cross-functional teams to bring features from concept to launch.
Solve big challenges - Troubleshoot complex technical problems and find solutions that stick.
Elevate quality - Participate in code reviews and champion best practices.
What We're Looking For
7+ years of professional Java development experience.
Solid understanding of CI/CD tools and processes.
Hands-on experience with AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
Strong English communication skills, written and spoken.
Degree in Computer Science or related field.
Problem-solving mindset and an eye for detail.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At Explipro, we keep things helpful, simple, and human. We value integrity, transparency, and genuine teamwork. Here, you'll find:
A supportive, growth-oriented culture.
Competitive salary and great benefits.
Flexible work conditions to suit your life.
Continuous learning opportunities. Ersättning
