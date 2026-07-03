Senior Java Developer with AWS (Serverless)
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-03
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We're looking for a Senior Java Developer with AWS (Serverless) for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in September, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Role description:
You will develop software together with great colleagues using DevOps and cutting-edge technology in the AWS cloud. You will get to take part in some of the most important projects for the future of electrical vehicles.
We help our customers stay ahead and offer attractive and relevant services – now and in the future. Together with your team you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of a service – from requirements, development, test, deploy, maintenance to continuous improvements and new innovations. You should be willing to travel if required and be able to work in a hybrid workplace.
Who are you?
We believe you are curious and thoughtful, and don't only think about how a problem can be solved, but why you would solve it that way. How to get to that solution from the way the code looks now, and how it can be tested to make sure it keeps working.
We think you enjoy experimenting, sharing knowledge and collaborating with your colleagues to find solutions that will last, not just work.
Team description:
As a team we are open-minded, attentive and enjoy working in a Mob / Pair setup based on the task at hand with Java at its core. Stakeholder support and on-call is part of the teams shared responsibility.
Need to have:
Java
Microservices and Serverless architecture
Agile methodologies
Fluent in English, written and verbal
Cloud knowledge – AWS (for example lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, SQS, CloudFormation)
DevOps - handling the whole lifecycle of the product
Enjoy working in pairs and mobs with your fellow team mates
Nice to have:
Container architectures
Infrastructure as code
Spring Boot
Electrical vehicle and connected cars domain experience
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is September, 12 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8014508-2084090". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9990768