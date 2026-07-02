Senior Java Developer with AWS
Surely Sci & Tech AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
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Senior Java Developer with AWS (Serverless)
Are you passionate about building cloud-native, serverless applications and shaping the future of connected vehicles? We are looking for a Senior Java Developer to join an exciting assignment with automotive company S in Gothenburg.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Remote: Hybrid (25% remote)
Assignment Period: 1 September 2026 – Permanent (Conditions apply)
Employment: Full-time
About the Role
Join a collaborative, agile team developing next-generation connected vehicle services using Java, AWS, and modern DevOps practices. You'll be involved in the full software lifecycle—from design and development to deployment, maintenance, and continuous improvement—working on innovative solutions for the future of electric and connected vehicles.
Required Skills
Java
AWS (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, SQS, CloudFormation)
Serverless & Microservices Architecture
DevOps & CI/CD
Backend Development
Agile Methodologies
Fluent English
Nice to Have
Spring Boot
Container technologies
Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Experience with connected vehicles or electric vehicle technologies
Why Join Us?
Through Surely Sci & Tech (Ultra Group), you'll enjoy:
✔ Permanent employment (conditions apply)
✔ VISA application support for eligible candidates
✔ Comprehensive health insurance
✔ Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK
✔ Opportunity to work on exciting international projects with leading global companies
✔ A supportive environment focused on continuous learning and career growth
📩 Interested? Send your CV to Surelyscitech@outlook.com
.
⚠️ Applications are reviewed continuously. We encourage you to apply as early as possible, as the assignment may close before the deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30
E-post: surelyscitech@outlook.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surely Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559580-6752)
Kungsportsavenyen 21 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9990394