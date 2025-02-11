Senior Java Developer for Team Air Content
2025-02-11
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the Role
Our work is driven by integration with a multitude of provider systems, ranging from traditional Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) like Sabre and Amadeus to Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) and the cutting-edge New Distribution Capability (NDC). With NDC, we are at the forefront of an industry transformation, where airlines are offering their content directly through the NDC protocol, bypassing third-party systems.
In essence, the Air Content domain is both vast and diverse, encompassing everything from customer searches on price comparison sites to the intricacies of pricing, booking, ticketing, and post-booking functionalities. We consider Air Content to be the engine that propels our business forward.
As a Senior Java Developer in our Air Content team, you will be an integral part of a dynamic and forward-thinking group that powers the core of our business. You will have the opportunity to work on challenging projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and shape the future of our Air Content offerings. If you're passionate about Java development, and thrive in a collaborative, innovative environment, this role is perfect for you.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain Java-based applications that are central to our Air Content platform.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new features and enhancements.
Optimize and improve the performance, reliability, and scalability of our Air Content systems.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to our flight booking and management processes.
Contribute to the integration efforts with a variety of provider systems, including GDSs, LCCs, and NDC.
Ensure code quality and adherence to best practices, standards, and guidelines.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent work experience).
Proven experience as a Java Developer, with a strong grasp of Java or Spring Framework.
Familiarity with RESTful web services and API development.
Experience with integration technologies and protocols, including GDSs, LCCs, and NDC, is a plus.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently and collaboratively.
Excellent communication skills to interact effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Passion for the travel industry and a keen interest in keeping up with industry trends
Our stack
Java, MySQL, MemSQL, Artemis, Kafka as well as Atlassians tools, Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, Mac OS, IntelliJ.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us and help you grow.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession, as well as grow into possessing a deep understanding of the travel industry. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New office in the City - We are located in Merkurhuset in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
