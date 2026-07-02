Senior Java Developer AWS Serverless
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-02
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help build connected vehicle services in a cloud-native environment where Java, AWS, and DevOps are central to how products are designed, delivered, and improved. The role is part of a team that owns the full lifecycle of its services, from understanding needs and shaping solutions to development, testing, deployment, maintenance, and continuous improvement.
You will work with modern AWS-based architecture, including serverless and microservices patterns, and contribute to solutions that support the future of electric and connected vehicles. The team works closely together, often in pair or mob setups depending on the task, and shares responsibility for stakeholder support and on-call. This is a strong opportunity for you if you want hands-on influence in a modern cloud environment with real product ownership.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and improve backend services in Java with a focus on cloud-native delivery.
You will build and evolve solutions based on microservices and serverless architecture in AWS.
You will take part in the full product lifecycle, including requirements work, development, testing, deployment, maintenance, and continuous improvements.
You will contribute to CI/CD-driven ways of working to enable fast and reliable releases.
You will collaborate closely with your team through pair and mob programming, depending on the task.
You will support stakeholders and share responsibility for on-call as part of the team.
You will help shape technical choices and ways of working in a DevOps-oriented setup.
RequirementsStrong experience in Java development
Experience with microservices and serverless architecture
Experience working with AWS, for example Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, SQS, and CloudFormation
Experience with DevOps and working across the full lifecycle of a product
Experience working with agile methodologies
Fluent English, written and spoken
Comfortable working in pair and mob programming setups
Nice to haveExperience with container architectures
Experience with infrastructure as code
Experience with Spring Boot
Experience from the electric vehicle or connected car domain
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8011495-2083319". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9990228