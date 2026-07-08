Senior Java Developer (AWS / Serverless)
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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About Norvion Systems AB Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company dedicated to deploying cutting-edge AI, robotics, and embedded systems solutions across the Nordic region and Europe. We bridge advanced technological innovation with successful real-world deployments, serving as Europe's trusted engineering partner.
Our leadership and core technical teams comprise industry veterans and technical experts from global tech pioneers, Tier 1 suppliers, and intelligent cockpit fields. We cultivate a practical, reliable, and quality-driven Nordic engineering culture. At Norvion, you will work at the forefront of Embodied AI and advanced edge platform engineering, collaborating with top-tier research institutions and industrial leaders to push the limits of technology.
To support the deployment and expansion of our core platforms across Europe, we are currently supporting a client in Gothenburg in the search for an experienced Senior Java Developer to join an exciting Connected Vehicle project.
Key focus areas
Developing robust backend applications utilizing Java and modern enterprise frameworks
Designing, implementing, and maintaining highly scalable AWS Serverless microservices
Setting up and optimizing DevOps pipelines, CI/CD workflows, and infrastructure automation
Utilizing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to manage cloud environments and serverless architectures
Collaborating with cross-functional engineering teams to deliver connected vehicle features
Ensuring system performance, code quality, and security standards across the entire platform
We are looking for someone with
Senior-level software development experience with expert-level proficiency in Java
Hands-on expertise with AWS cloud services (Lambda, API Gateway, DynamoDB, SQS, CloudFormation)
Strong background in Serverless architecture, microservices design patterns, and DevOps/CI/CD
Good English communication skills, with the ability to thrive in an international project environment
The legal right to work in Sweden by the project start date (strongly preferred due to the timeline)
Experience with Spring Boot, Infrastructure as Code (preferred), or background within Connected Vehicles, Automotive Software, or Electric Vehicles is highly valued.
Assignment Details:
📅 Start Date: September 2026
📄 Duration: 12 months
Why Choose Norvion?
A Stage to Push Boundaries: "Engineering Beyond Boundaries" — We provide direct, hands-on exposure to the future of advanced automotive systems, general-purpose robotics, and embodied intelligence.
Work with Tech Experts: Collaborate closely with a highly skilled engineering team boasting deep European delivery experience. No red tape, just pure engineering excellence.
Nordic Work Culture: Embrace a flexible, flat, and results-oriented environment that values work-life balance and individual growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
9997478