Senior Java Developer
2025-12-13
Senior Java Backend Developer - Drive Innovation in High-Performance Systems
Vipas AB is looking for a Senior Java Backend Developer for an exciting assignment with one of our international clients. You will be part of a global team developing a high-performance Online Charging System (OCS) used in mission-critical telecom environments.
In this role, you will take a leading position in backend development, contribute to technical innovation using Java and AI-assisted tools, and mentor other developers in an agile, collaborative setup. This assignment is perfect if you thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy combining deep technical expertise with teamwork and leadership.
Location: Karlskrona
What you will do
Design and develop scalable backend services using Java
Lead and implement features based on 3GPP Policy Control (Diameter, 5G REST)
Collaborate with international, cross-functional teams to deliver product increments
Maintain and improve CI/CD pipelines and automated testing
Mentor junior developers and promote coding standards and best practices
Support adoption of AI and DevOps tools (e.g., Amazon Kiro, Copilot, Kubernetes)
Requirements
5+ years of experience in backend development with Java
Experience with telecom protocols such as Diameter and 5G REST
Strong knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and monitoring tools (Grafana, Prometheus)
Proficiency with Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Maven
Agile mindset with experience working in Scrum teams
Strong communication skills and a proactive, collaborative approach
About Vipas AB
Vipas AB is a Swedish technology consultancy helping organizations succeed in a digital and connected world. We work with leading companies across industries such as telecom, defense, automotive, energy, and the public sector, delivering expertise in software development, systems engineering, embedded systems, and digital transformation.
At Vipas, we believe in long-term partnerships with our clients and employees. Our consultants are our greatest strength, and we focus on creating assignments where you can grow, make an impact, and feel proud of the work you do.
Why Vipas AB?
Personal development - training, certifications, and career coaching
Supportive culture - close dialogue with dedicated managers and colleagues
Challenging assignments - work with cutting-edge technologies and leading clients
Work-life balance - we value sustainability, flexibility, and long-term careers
Strong network - be part of a growing, knowledge-driven consultancy
Apply today
Send your application to shriniv@vipas.se
