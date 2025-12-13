Senior Java Developer

Vipas AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona
2025-12-13


Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona, Ronneby, Torsås, Karlshamn, Emmaboda eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Karlskrona, Kalmar, Lund, Malmö, Landskrona eller i hela Sverige

Senior Java Backend Developer - Drive Innovation in High-Performance Systems

Vipas AB is looking for a Senior Java Backend Developer for an exciting assignment with one of our international clients. You will be part of a global team developing a high-performance Online Charging System (OCS) used in mission-critical telecom environments.
In this role, you will take a leading position in backend development, contribute to technical innovation using Java and AI-assisted tools, and mentor other developers in an agile, collaborative setup. This assignment is perfect if you thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy combining deep technical expertise with teamwork and leadership.
Location: Karlskrona
What you will do
Design and develop scalable backend services using Java

Lead and implement features based on 3GPP Policy Control (Diameter, 5G REST)

Collaborate with international, cross-functional teams to deliver product increments

Maintain and improve CI/CD pipelines and automated testing

Mentor junior developers and promote coding standards and best practices

Support adoption of AI and DevOps tools (e.g., Amazon Kiro, Copilot, Kubernetes)

Requirements
5+ years of experience in backend development with Java

Experience with telecom protocols such as Diameter and 5G REST

Strong knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and monitoring tools (Grafana, Prometheus)

Proficiency with Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Maven

Agile mindset with experience working in Scrum teams

Strong communication skills and a proactive, collaborative approach

About Vipas AB
Vipas AB is a Swedish technology consultancy helping organizations succeed in a digital and connected world. We work with leading companies across industries such as telecom, defense, automotive, energy, and the public sector, delivering expertise in software development, systems engineering, embedded systems, and digital transformation.
At Vipas, we believe in long-term partnerships with our clients and employees. Our consultants are our greatest strength, and we focus on creating assignments where you can grow, make an impact, and feel proud of the work you do.
Why Vipas AB?
Personal development - training, certifications, and career coaching

Supportive culture - close dialogue with dedicated managers and colleagues

Challenging assignments - work with cutting-edge technologies and leading clients

Work-life balance - we value sustainability, flexibility, and long-term careers

Strong network - be part of a growing, knowledge-driven consultancy

Apply today
Send your application to shriniv@vipas.se or contact us at +46 728 479197.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vipas AB (org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se

Arbetsplats
Vipas AB

Kontakt
Shrinivasan Sampath Kumar
shrini@vipas.se
+46 728479197

Jobbnummer
9643170

Prenumerera på jobb från Vipas AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Vipas AB: