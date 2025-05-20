Senior Java Developer
2025-05-20
Senior Software Developer - Agile DevOps Team
Are you passionate about building scalable, reliable software and working across a full-stack environment that spans both cloud and in-vehicle systems? We're looking for a skilled and curious Senior Software Developer to join a high-performing Agile DevOps team focused on next-generation mobility solutions.
About the Role
You will be part of a close-knit, cross-functional team that takes full ownership of the backend and in-vehicle software development lifecycle. From early-stage design and prototyping to deployment, operations, and ongoing maintenance - you will be involved in every step. The role is ideal for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment and is excited by the opportunity to work across multiple technologies and domains.
Our services handle critical data related to electric vehicle charging, including performance metrics and real-time behavioral insights. These services are deployed on cloud platforms including AWS and Azure, supporting large-scale usage and continuous improvement through data-driven development.
Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain backend and in-vehicle services
Collaborate closely with product owners, stakeholders, and team members
Participate in architectural decisions, peer reviews, and continuous improvement initiatives
Take part in agile ceremonies and team planning sessions using SAFe and Scrum practices
Contribute to a healthy DevOps culture with shared responsibility for CI/CD, testing, deployment, and monitoring
Support exploratory and data-driven development based on real-world usage patterns
Required Skills
Strong programming skills in Java
Experience with AWS or Azure cloud environments
Proficiency in Spring Framework
A fast learner with a proactive and curious mindset
Comfortable working in a DevOps environment with ownership from development through to operations
Desirable Experience
Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes
Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines
Exposure to Terraform and Helm
Knowledge of PostgreSQL
Experience with Go (Golang) is a plus
What You Can Expect
A supportive and collaborative work culture that values personal development and technical excellence
Weekly team meetups to foster in-person collaboration and knowledge sharing
A culture that encourages pair and mob programming
A diverse, inclusive team where innovation and new ideas are always welcome
If you're an experienced developer looking for a dynamic environment where you can grow your skills and contribute to impactful digital services, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 12 GÖTEBORG
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00
9350670