Senior Java Developer
2023-09-06
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for Java Developers to become part of our tight-knit teams in Gothenburg. In the teams, we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
What will you be doing
You will be working on Java technologies, developing/maintaining our core back-end software system and facing fresh challenges along with your team members every day. Day to day tasks include new booking features and after sale support automations. The successful candidate must be knowledgeable in the field of software development and eager to contribute & work in a fast-paced, ever changing environment.
You will be part of designing and implementing features for our core back-end system, which handles tens of millions requests per day.
You will work closely with software and product developers.
You will test your code and write unit tests.
Document and communicate your work with your team in order to deliver weekly releases as well as estimate subsequent sprints.
You will participate in a stand-up meeting with your team every morning and participate in a weekly retro/planning session with your team.
Our stack
Java, MySQL, MemSQL, Artemis, Kafka as well as Atlassians agile tools, Git, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, Mac OS, IntelliJ, etc.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us.
Requirements
A must in order to handle our complexity is +5 years of working experience focusing on Java backend.
A valid work permit for Sweden.
A problem solver who thinks it's fun to find new solutions to a problem that no one else knows how to handle.
Independent and methodical (some would even call it stubborn) to achieve our goals.
An advocate of frequent releases and you appreciate quick feedback from stakeholders.
Have excellent communication skills in English.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29
