Senior Java Developer
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
, Halmstad
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Senior Java Developer with AWS experience for one of our renowned client in Automotive Domain.
Role description:
As a Senior Java Developer you use the latest technologies, like AWS and Microservices, to develop cutting edge solutions and services to our customers. The purpose is to help them stay ahead and offer attractive and relevant services - now and in the future. Together with your team you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of a service - from requirements, development, test, deploy, maintenance to continuous improvements and new innovations.
Who are you?
You are open-minded, flexible and thrive under challenging and changing conditions. As person you are a curious, innovative and analytical problem solver. You enjoy teamwork and have an inclusive approach to your work. You deliver high quality code and feel great ownership of the code you produce. You are willing to cater for the complete lifecycle of the code.
Team description:
• We maintain and develop cloud based micro services in the automotive industry, including connectivity targeting vehicle fleets.
• We are an agile team that have daily standups and use Scrum for our daily work.
• We are flexible and cooperative when needed both within and outside our different disciplines.
• Team members have individual tasks and we encourage working in pairs when possible.
• This team will operate without a SM & PO. It consists of BE, FE, QA & a lead.
What makes the team exciting to work for?
• Continuously seeking for improvement in the solution.
• Ownership over our services and freedom on how to solve issues and what technologies to use.
• We have a wide selection of tasks and responsibilities resulting in a dynamic working environment.
• We are a self sufficient team that is mature enough to drive technical development within our responsibility areas.
• We focus on optimization, effectivization and refactorization.
Need to have:
• Java 8 or higher
• AWS (EC2, Lambda, Cloudformation, API Gateway)
• Spring Boot
Nice to have:
• PostgreSQL
• Python
• Maven
• OpenAPI/Swagger
• NoSQL
• RESTful services or Web services
What competence makes it easier to perform in this assignment?
• Communication
• Respectful
• Kind
• Open to new ideas
• Supportive
• Ask questions
• Team over individual
• Responsibility for our services
• Quality minded
• Attention to details
• Quality first Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@uniconvergetech.in Jobbnummer
7248502