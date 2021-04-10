Senior Java developer - Ultiro AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Senior Java developer
Ultiro AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-10
Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.
Job description
Do you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Senior Java Developer with us!
You will be responsible for a set of activities including:
Application development in Java
REST/Webservice/JMS based integration development
Unit and integration testing with JUnit and Mockito
Analysis, design, modelling, programming, test and documentation
Version handling, continuous integration, Maven based build scripts and deployment
DevOps
Specific Competence (Required Skills/qualifications)
Java Spring Boot (Primary Skill)
Azure
Java Spring AND Azure Kubernetes Services OR delivering complex products using a range of Azure services (including but not limited to Azure B2C, Azure Service bus, Azure Web Apps, Azure Functions/Logic Apps)
API development
Azure Services
Personal Competences:
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Verbal and written fluency in English
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10
Adress
Ultiro AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 58
11429 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5683430
