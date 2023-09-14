Senior Java Developer - Data Products
2023-09-14
Build Measure Learn Sweden is looking to expand with a Senior Java Developer to join a team at one of our customers. We are a data analytics & engineering consulting company that is expanding to meet market demand (assignments at clients) and to achieve our mission of playing an impactful part in helping companies in Sweden on their journey to become data-driven.
Are you skilled at software development and building data products and feel that it is time to shift context to continue your growth? Would you like colleagues that are best-in-class and humble about it? We will find a great match between you and assignment where both you and the client benefit. Our clients are in need of help in building innovative data products to solve pressing and challenging problems.
We seek you that love everything about building data products are adept at taking an idea rapidly from inception to working code and user adoption.
SKILLS / EXPERIENCE
5+ years of experience building, shipping and maintaining customer-facing applications, including native mobile applications for iOS and Android
5+ years of experience building robust & scalable systems from the ground up
5+ years of experience building high volume, distributed, real-time transaction processing systems
Skilled in Java programming
Experienced in working with data from a variety of storage technologies (PostgreSQL, BigQuery, Neo4j, MongoDB, ElasticSearch) and skilled in SQL.
Comfortable deploying and operating services in a cloud environment (AWS, GCP, Azue)
Experience in evaluating and selecting open source tools and libraries
Prefer agile work environments
Enjoy working hypothesis driven and comfortable working with A/B tests
Technical leader or mentor supporting peers and engineering teams
Bonus points for...
Experience setting up CI/CD, Kubernetes, Docker
Experience working with big data and ETL development
Experience with streaming data
Experience with Data Science workflows
Interest / Experience in Machine Learning or Data Analytics
WE BELIEVE THAT YOU....
Have a strong team spirit and are motivated to make an impact
Like to familiarize yourself with the problem context and are passionate about helping create value for customers
Are analytical, solution-oriented and fanatically service-minded
Find it to be an interesting challenge to work on a complex product
Are a strong driver & shaper of culture
Prefer experimentation over following the status quo
Are not afraid to think big
Enjoy helping others to level-up
WHY JOIN US?
Interesting and forward-looking assignments within fintechs, e-commerce companies and digital startups / scale-ups
Collaborative, transparent, creative and fun loving culture which you will be involved in shaping
Opportunities for personal and professional growth
Investment in your competence development in latest skills & technologies
An international team (including our partner network) ~6 nationalities so far
Competitive salary
Learning & sharing environment - colleagues skilled in their areas and that enjoy knowledge sharing
Have a mid/long term plan of becoming a freelancer? We'd like to be a part of that and help you towards that goal.
Company parties & team activities
Opportunities to have global impact with your work
How to apply:
If you fit the description above, we'd love to hear from you! Email us at: jobs@buildmeasurelearn.se
We're looking forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14
