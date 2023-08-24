Senior Java Backend Developer
Want to use your software skills to make a difference for the environment and for people's safety?
And at the same time deepen your knowledge in efficient microservice architectures with big data volumes?
This is us, your new colleagues
Volvo Group Connected Solutions is a software company within the Volvo Group. We are around 700 highly skilled employees, working at the forefront of vehicle connectivity.
By collecting, analyzing and using data from 1.5 Million+ connected assets, we make the world of transportation safer, cleaner, and more efficient. Add electrification and automation to the mix, and we are shaping the future of transportation.
Our main hub and office is located in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, but we also have offices in Silicon Valley and Greensboro in the US, Curitiba in Brazil, Bangalore in India and China.
The role
We are hiring Senior Java Backend Developers and are looking for curious minds that love innovation and are interested in the future of mobility. You will be part of a small and diverse DevOps team that works in two-week sprints and in ten-week program increments.
Who are you?
You are an experienced Java backend developer, eager to learn new things and with a great teamwork mindset.
Required skills:
Java, Spring Boot, JMS, Linux, Relational and NoSQL databases
Agile and Test Driven Development
AWS
In addition, knowledge about connected applications, CI/CD, AWS CDK, Docker, Serverless development, load testing and application performance profiling is a bonus. We put an emphasis on who you are as a person and we believe that your personality is the major reason for you to succeed in this role.
What can we offer you?
We offer a solid benefits package, flexible work arrangements and individual growth plans with the leadership to support you in achieving your goals. You will be part of a highly motivated and multi-cultural team that will engage your curiosity in innovative technology and empower you to take action. We believe that teamwork is the key to success, and we have a culture where people love to support and help each other.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact Johanna Borgudd, Manager Vehicle Communication +46 739029569
Torbjörn Karlsson, Manager Connectivity Services +46 739861054
