Senior IT Solution Architect - PLM Windchill
2023-07-26
For our client we are looking for a Senior IT Solution Architect - PLM Windchill.
Virtual Configuration Platform has leading and advanced configuration capabilities which helps users to order and consume configured vehicle contexts for different Engineering, Manufacturing and Aftermarket use cases. The client are facing a very challenging and exciting period as they are about to create the future IT environment in the PLM landscape, where you will be part of it.
As an IT Solution Architect, you will be part of an Agile Scrum team and keep the work together from an architectural point of view for the PLM Configuration area.
You along with other IT Architects in the team will be responsible for the IT Architecture for the core PLM solution. Windchill is the main PLM backbone has about 7000 users in 25 sites mainly in the Product Development area.
Responsibilities as the IT Solution Architect - Virtual Configuration Domain
• Responsible for securing IT architectural compliance for Virtual Configuration Solution following PTC best practices and architectural frameworks.
• You will be responsible as an architect for both one time and maintenance projects
• Lead the implementation, validation and deployment of solutions
• Be part of, guide and support the agile development teams to deliver the best solutions in line with Solution Center architecture directions
• Resolve architectural issues e.g., escalated from projects & solutions
• Secure excellent IT architectural competence through the Solution Center IT Architect network for the concerned solutions and project
• Drive the work needed for integrations with other systems together with their representatives
• Be part of relevant sub-portfolio ITA Team and work closely with Domain Architect.
Who are you
Experience in leading the design, development, implementation, validation and deployment of scalable Virtual Configuration IT solutions.
Extensive experience of IT assignments in software architecture, information and integration architecture.
Broad knowledge of 3D CAD, PLM Platforms, and tools (Preferably PTC products - Creo & Creo View).
Knowledge of Windchill customization, Configuration and Working with Restful and MQ integration services.
Broad knowledge of PLM Configurator systems including Variant / Effectivity Management in product structures.
Knowledge in handling light weight data, CAD conversions, workflow management, BOM & Context management.
Experience in Cloud setup is beneficial.
Ability to design and maintain architecture views, models and target architectures according to defined standards and tools.
Ability to translate and balance functional and non-functional business requirements into sustainable and cost-efficient solution design.
You are comfortable in working with various stakeholders, navigate with ease in a multi-cultural environment and delivering results as a team.
University Degree in Engineering or similar IT graduation.
You have good communication & presentation skills.
General knowledge of Agile and modern SDLC software development practices, DevSecOps, and technical documentation (requirements, functional specifications, test plans, etc.).
