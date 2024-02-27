Senior IT Service Technician
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 900 employees in several countries.
The position
Cambio is expanding, with new customers and a growing service delivery. We are now looking for several IT Service Technicians with experience of, and expertise within, IT-support.
You will belong to Cambio IT department and will become part of the IT Service team, where you will work in close collaboration with other IT Service Technicians to provide world class internal IT-support for your fellow Cambian's. In your daily work you will enable a smooth IT Service Operation within a complex technical environment across multiple countries.
As an IT Service Technician, you will have responsibility to provide support, manage issues, do troubleshooting, perform IT operations and manage both knowledge and asset management. This responsibility will also include engaging with key stakeholders to contribute to an effective and efficient Service Delivery for all Cambian's.
Your initial focus, apart from the daily support issues, will be to partake in the setup and implementation of our new ITSM-tool, which will enable the IT Service team to improve the support experience significantly.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
To feel comfortable as an IT Service Technician at Cambio, we think that you easily build relations, find joy in collaborating with colleagues, and feel pride in delivering world class service to your coworkers.
You have had previous experience of IT - support and have developed a service minded approach to work-life. You are a flexible person that easily adapt to new or unexpected situations with calm and focus on resolving the task at hand. You recognize the importance of properly kept documentation and embrace the opportunity to keep order when performing your everyday tasks.
It's likely that you have an interest in IT and technology, following new trends and emerging techniques within your area of expertise. When addressing technical issues with less experienced end-users, you can adapt a less technical vocabulary, to ease communication around complex matters.
We expect you to be part of Cambio's journey, but we also expect you to do your own journey as an IT - professional. We actively encourage our employees to advance within the company over time. Therefore, we think that you are a curious person and embrace change to continuously improve, and evolve both the business and yourself over time.
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams.
Our company language is English, which we expect you to be proficient in, both spoken and written.
Requirements
• At least 2 year's Higher Vocational Education - IT, or equivalent experience
• At least 5 years' experience of IT-support
• ITIL Certification, or equivalent experience
It's a bonus if you
• Relevant MS Certifications
• Experience working as team lead
• Experience from the healthcare sector
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
