Senior IT Security Architect
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Sundsvall
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Senior IT Security Architect who wants to play a key role in helping our customers build resilient, modern, and business-aligned security architectures. With us, you will work at the forefront of cybersecurity alongside some of the industry's leading specialists — in a company with a strong expert profile, a solid culture, and international reach.
This role is for someone highly senior who understands that good security architecture is not only about controls and technology, but about creating customer value: reducing risk, enabling transformation, supporting compliance, improving decision-making, and building solutions that remain effective over time.
You are expected to take ownership of the bigger picture, challenge stakeholders at the right level, build trust in executive-level discussions, and at the same time possess sufficient technical depth to make sound architectural decisions.
Example of responsibilities:
Lead and drive security architecture initiatives in complex customer environments
Develop target architectures, current-state assessments, gap analyses, and transformation roadmaps
Advise customers on Zero Trust strategy and architecture, including identity-centric security, segmentation, least privilege, continuous verification, and secure access
Design security architectures for hybrid environments, datacenters, networks, identity, endpoints, applications, and cloud services
Support customers in architectural matters related to AWS, Azure, and GCP
Ensure that security solutions support business objectives, risk management, and regulatory requirements
Facilitate workshops, lead design decisions, and prepare decision-making material for both technical and business-oriented stakeholders
Act as a strategic advisor to CISOs, IT leadership, architecture boards, and projects/programs
Contribute to the continued development of our offerings, methodologies, and best practices within security architecture
Your Profile
We are looking for someone clearly senior, with many years of experience in security architecture, complex IT environments, and advisory work toward customers or larger internal organizations. You are confident in your expertise, comfortable taking ownership, and capable of connecting technology, risk, and business value.
We believe you have:
Extensive experience working as a Security Architect, Enterprise Architect with a security focus, or a similar senior advisory role
Strong understanding of security architecture across several of the following areas: Zero Trust, IAM/PAM, network security, cloud security, hybrid architecture, endpoint security, application security, data protection, and logging/monitoring
Proven experience translating security requirements and risks into concrete architectural decisions and actionable plans
The ability to lead workshops, facilitate decisions, and build alignment between technical and business stakeholders
Strong consultative skills and a deep understanding of how security creates customer value
Experience working with strategies, target architectures, governing principles, reference architectures, and roadmap initiatives
Good understanding of cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, and/or GCP
Meritorious Qualifications
Certifications such as CISSP, SABSA, CISM, CCSP, TOGAF, Azure/AWS Security certifications, or similar
Experience from regulated industries or critical infrastructure environments
Knowledge of security frameworks and standards such as NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, or similar
Experience with SASE/SSE, microsegmentation, identity federation, or modern access control
Experience supporting customers in large-scale transformation initiatives or security programs
Why Orange Cyberdefense?
There are many employers within IT and security. But few are as clearly focused on cybersecurity as we are. At Orange Cyberdefense, you do not just get a new assignment — you become part of an environment where your expertise is taken seriously, continuously developed, and applied where it makes the greatest impact.
With us, you will:
Work in a dedicated cybersecurity company with deep specialist expertise and a strong market position
Be close to some of the industry's most complex and interesting assignments, where security is business-critical
Collaborate with highly experienced colleagues in architecture, advisory, SOC, incident response, offensive security, and managed services
Continuously develop through training, certifications, knowledge sharing, and professional exchange
Make a real impact — both in customer engagements and in how we develop our services and ways of working
Work in a Challenger culture where initiative, accountability, and ideas are encouraged
Have colleagues who are passionate about cybersecurity, support each other, and generously share knowledge
Contribute to something bigger: building a safer digital society Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7781492-2036275". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB
(org.nr 556589-7211), https://jobs.orangecyberdefense.com
Boulevard 35 - Lunch Hyllie (visa karta
)
215 37 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Orange Cyberdefense Jobbnummer
9951291