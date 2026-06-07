Senior IT Security Architect

Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-06-07


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We are now looking for a Senior IT Security Architect who wants to play a key role in helping our customers build resilient, modern, and business-aligned security architectures. With us, you will work at the forefront of cybersecurity alongside some of the industry's leading specialists — in a company with a strong expert profile, a solid culture, and international reach.
This role is for someone highly senior who understands that good security architecture is not only about controls and technology, but about creating customer value: reducing risk, enabling transformation, supporting compliance, improving decision-making, and building solutions that remain effective over time.
You are expected to take ownership of the bigger picture, challenge stakeholders at the right level, build trust in executive-level discussions, and at the same time possess sufficient technical depth to make sound architectural decisions.

Example of responsibilities:

Lead and drive security architecture initiatives in complex customer environments

Develop target architectures, current-state assessments, gap analyses, and transformation roadmaps

Advise customers on Zero Trust strategy and architecture, including identity-centric security, segmentation, least privilege, continuous verification, and secure access

Design security architectures for hybrid environments, datacenters, networks, identity, endpoints, applications, and cloud services

Support customers in architectural matters related to AWS, Azure, and GCP

Ensure that security solutions support business objectives, risk management, and regulatory requirements

Facilitate workshops, lead design decisions, and prepare decision-making material for both technical and business-oriented stakeholders

Act as a strategic advisor to CISOs, IT leadership, architecture boards, and projects/programs

Contribute to the continued development of our offerings, methodologies, and best practices within security architecture

Your Profile
We are looking for someone clearly senior, with many years of experience in security architecture, complex IT environments, and advisory work toward customers or larger internal organizations. You are confident in your expertise, comfortable taking ownership, and capable of connecting technology, risk, and business value.
We believe you have:

Extensive experience working as a Security Architect, Enterprise Architect with a security focus, or a similar senior advisory role

Strong understanding of security architecture across several of the following areas: Zero Trust, IAM/PAM, network security, cloud security, hybrid architecture, endpoint security, application security, data protection, and logging/monitoring

Proven experience translating security requirements and risks into concrete architectural decisions and actionable plans

The ability to lead workshops, facilitate decisions, and build alignment between technical and business stakeholders

Strong consultative skills and a deep understanding of how security creates customer value

Experience working with strategies, target architectures, governing principles, reference architectures, and roadmap initiatives

Good understanding of cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, and/or GCP

Meritorious Qualifications

Certifications such as CISSP, SABSA, CISM, CCSP, TOGAF, Azure/AWS Security certifications, or similar

Experience from regulated industries or critical infrastructure environments

Knowledge of security frameworks and standards such as NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, or similar

Experience with SASE/SSE, microsegmentation, identity federation, or modern access control

Experience supporting customers in large-scale transformation initiatives or security programs

Why Orange Cyberdefense?
There are many employers within IT and security. But few are as clearly focused on cybersecurity as we are. At Orange Cyberdefense, you do not just get a new assignment — you become part of an environment where your expertise is taken seriously, continuously developed, and applied where it makes the greatest impact.
With us, you will:

Work in a dedicated cybersecurity company with deep specialist expertise and a strong market position

Be close to some of the industry's most complex and interesting assignments, where security is business-critical

Collaborate with highly experienced colleagues in architecture, advisory, SOC, incident response, offensive security, and managed services

Continuously develop through training, certifications, knowledge sharing, and professional exchange

Make a real impact — both in customer engagements and in how we develop our services and ways of working

Work in a Challenger culture where initiative, accountability, and ideas are encouraged

Have colleagues who are passionate about cybersecurity, support each other, and generously share knowledge

Contribute to something bigger: building a safer digital society

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7781492-2036275".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB (org.nr 556589-7211), https://jobs.orangecyberdefense.com
Boulevard 35 - Lunch Hyllie (visa karta)
215 37  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Orange Cyberdefense

Jobbnummer
9951291

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