Senior IT Project Manager-Automotive Domain
2023-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Senior Project Manager
Domain: Automotive, Digital
Location - Gothenburg, Sweden
Business Unit - MFGADM
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of Senior Project Manager, you will interface with key stakeholders and apply your technical proficiency across different stages of the Software Development Life Cycle including Requirements Elicitation, Application Architecture definition and Design. In this role, your main responsibilities will be to Formalize requirements and needs, Investigate the market for potential SaaS providers that can support our business needs, Anchor the choice of SaaS solution, Develop and anchor plans and then create a realistic picture of reality to ensure momentum (including risk management), Establish a project organization that will handle requirements for deliveries (including test / quality and training), Identify and follow up key stakeholders at different levels in the organization.. You will be part of a learning culture, where teamwork and collaboration are encouraged, excellence is rewarded, and diversity is respected and valued.
Required
Proven track record of leading digital projects in automotive domain
Vast understanding of the challenges and complexity of manufacturing operations - can engage and elaborate with multi-level peers.
Experience of manufacturing and shopfloor in a factory environment. (both brownfield and greenfield rollouts)
Experienced in stakeholder management in global context
Highly skilled in stakeholder management
Hands-on capability to drive workshops and analysis on as-is and to-be states.
Experienced of global rollouts with in-house developed software, ERP (SAP) and COTS solutions.
Experienced in process design and fit-gap analysis
Extensive experience with project management
Strong understanding of Scrum
Strong Communication skill in both verbal and written (Swedish as well as English)
Strong experienced working in large organizations and shown the ability to drive change in a constructive way.
Preferred
Certification in at least one of the most reputable project methodologies; preferably PMP or PRINCE2.
Overall 15+ years of IT experience
Experienced in working in DevOps/Scrum
Self motivated person with strong analytical and articulation skills
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
