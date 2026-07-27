Senior IT Project Manager, TMS Implementation
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-27
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, Vellinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a key role in a global enterprise where business and technology meet in a highly visible transformation. The first focus is a strategic Treasury Management System implementation, where you will lead delivery across multiple stakeholders, external partners, and technical dependencies. This is a role for you who enjoy creating structure in complex environments, driving progress, and building alignment between business needs and IT execution.
You will work in an enterprise setting with connected platforms, integrations, and established governance, while also helping the organization strengthen agile ways of working and continuous improvement. The role offers strong influence, a broad stakeholder landscape, and the opportunity to contribute to further business-critical initiatives as the transformation continues.
Job DescriptionYou will lead the delivery of a Treasury Management System implementation project from planning through execution and follow-up.
You will develop and maintain project plans, timelines, and governance structures that create clarity for everyone involved.
You will drive the project forward and secure delivery on scope, timeline, and quality.
You will identify, manage, and mitigate risks, dependencies, and issues across the project lifecycle.
You will coordinate internal stakeholders, external suppliers, consultants, and other key contributors.
You will facilitate steering committee meetings and provide clear reporting to senior decision-makers.
You will define resource needs and help align staffing to project priorities.
You will ensure that project activities follow established standards, policies, and ways of working.
You will promote agile ways of working and contribute to continuous improvement throughout the project.
RequirementsMinimum 7 years of experience managing IT projects
Proven experience delivering complex system implementation or integration projects
Strong experience in project planning, financial follow-up, and governance
Experience managing vendors, consultants, and external partners
Demonstrated ability to identify and manage project risks and dependencies
Experience working in enterprise environments involving ERP, BI, integrations, or related business platforms
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, Engineering, or similar
Project Management certification such as PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent
Fluent English
Nice to haveExperience with Treasury Management Systems or finance-related platforms
Agile certifications such as Scrum Master, AgilePM, or SAFe
Experience in digital transformation or business technology initiatives
Experience reporting to senior stakeholders and steering committees
Experience working in international organizations
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8132841-2118400". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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