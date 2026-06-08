Senior IT project Manager
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Norrköping
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description – it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations – for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a senior Project Manager who can get started/onboarded before the summer vacations kicks in, and then go full speed in August. They are building entirely new On-prem AI platform. The platform runs on a GPU cluster in Sweden, with strict separation of data, users, and applications enforced. Few applications are already in use across the nuclear units. More in active delivery across three-tiny-teams working in parallel.
This is not a greenfield planning exercise. It is a running "programme" with real users, active stakeholders, and a partly high-level, partly low-level backlog — it needs a Kanban-driven delivery structure and a Leader to focus on it.
What you will do
Own end-to-end project management: objectives, budget and timeline, as well as quality across a portfolio of 12+ AI use cases Establish and own a Kanban board as the primary delivery management tool — visualise work in progress across all team members and 12+ use cases (manage flow, and ensure blockers are surfaced and resolved promptly) Coordinate three delivery units (A, B, C) — six AI engineers for start — Kanban as the primary workflow framework Facilitate cadences: daily stand-ups, replenishment meetings, flow reviews, ... . Manage a diverse stakeholder landscape spanning five business units (FKA, RAB, SKB, BAG, KSU), an infrastructure architect, IT Security, and a nuclear IT architecture board (NITAB) Translate requirements (with full support of team members) into actionable work items on the Kanban board, ensure teams are working closely with product owners and champions per use case Track and communicate progress against a rolling roadmap of use case deliveries Fit reporting cadence to Project StreeCo Align with Delivery Manager on regular basis Ensure the initiative meets regulatory and security governance requirements, including ISMS 1042 and security review cycles
Required skills and education
9+ years of experience as a IT Project Manager, ideally in multi-stakeholder environment
Proven Kanban knowledge and skills — you understand flow metrics can design and run a Kanban for a multi-tiny-team setup and know how to drive real delivery improvements
Strong stakeholder management skills; able to translate between business expectations and engineering reality across multiple business units
Comfortable operating with a bit of ambiguity and building structure where missing — this role requires a self-starter who does not wait to be told what to do (gets direction, consulting and delegated duties by Delivery Manager - right hand for the assignment)
Experence in regulated, security-sensitive, or nuclear IT environments is going to be an advantage
Experience with AI or platform delivery projects is a merit
Fluent in English; Swedish is for sure an advantage as we are talking about English speaking team and mainly Swedish stakeholders
Education
University degree is a merit.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job – you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7871133-2041313". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9952434