Senior IT Operations Engineer
0to9 AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 0to9 AB (publ) i Stockholm
About 0TO9
0TO9 is a bank for entrepreneurship, built by and for financial innovators. We provide infrastructure for entrepreneurs ready to start and scale the next generation of financial products and platforms. Founded in 2025, we're already 75+ co-workers across Europe, and growing fast. Our name reflects our mission: from zero to success, from idea to impact, from now to what's next.
The Role
We're looking for a Senior IT Operations Engineer who enables our organization to grow. You'll be part of a team that delivers IT and cybersecurity to the companies in our portfolio, supporting them whether they're onboarding a new team, setting up a new office, or choosing the right tools.
This is a senior role with real strategic weight. You'll shape how we make forward-looking IT decisions on integrations, platforms and tooling, drive the development of our IT operations, and help us navigate technology choices as we scale. At the same time, you're not afraid to get your hands dirty, when a new office needs screens, conference systems and a printer up and running, you're happy to make it happen. You take ownership, drive work forward independently, and work closely with the rest of the team on IT processes, security and regulatory work like GDPR and DORA.
What you'll do
Own IT operations for both central IT and our portfolio companies as they grow, from day-to-day support to being their long-term IT partner as their needs mature.
Deliver hands-on IT setup and support to our portfolio companies: onboarding, tooling, office setup, meeting and conference systems.
Drive a methodical, consolidated approach to software licenses, how we buy, manage and follow up on them, and manage the vendor relationships behind our IT portfolio.
Make sure the services we buy actually deliver on our contracts, requirements and expectations.
Be part of the team responsible for IT and cybersecurity, working hands-on with technical support and integrations and bringing a senior perspective.
Build the operating model for how we scale IT support to new portfolio companies as we grow today it might be five companies, tomorrow twenty.
Who you are
A senior IT operations profile with broad, hands-on experience, comfortable being third-line support one moment and a strategic sparring partner the next.
Experienced with Google Workspace and at least one major cloud platform (AWS or GCP).
Structured and methodical in IT administration: licenses, vendors, agreements, follow-up.
A relationship builder who enjoys being the face of IT toward colleagues and portfolio companies, proactive, approachable and service-minded.
Project-oriented and self-driven, you can run initiatives end to end, but you're a doer at heart, not a pure project manager.
Comfortable in a fast-growing environment where things change quickly and no task is too big or too small.
Bonus points
Experience with cybersecurity operations, endpoint monitoring (e.g. CrowdStrike), code scanning, or guiding developers on secure practices.
A background close to development or IT product management, giving you an eye for how technical decisions play out over time.
Why 0TO9?
Shape a role and a function that's being built from the ground up.
Real ownership from day one, no layers, no bureaucracy.
Work directly with the companies in our portfolio and see your work enable their growth.
Grow with us as we scale across Europe.
Find out more at 0to9.com, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8094799-2108975". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 0to9 AB (publ)
(org.nr 556976-4110), https://jobs.0to9.com
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
0TO9 Jobbnummer
10007974