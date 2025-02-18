Senior IT Analyst within ESG at Major Bank!
2025-02-18
Do you want to work in a dynamic and regulatory challenging environment with ESG and finance? We are looking for a Senior IT Analyst for an exciting one-year project at one of Sweden's leading banks. Does this sound like an exciting challenge? Submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior IT Analyst within ESG, you will play a key role in the bank's work with financial regulatory reporting related to ESG and its green initiatives. You will act as a bridge between IT and business operations, helping to transform business requirements into technical solutions.
You are offered
• 1 year consultant assignment at Academic Work
• Hybrid work - minimum 2 days at the office per week.
• Opportunity to work in a leading financial institution with a strong focus on ESG
• A dynamic and challenging role with significant impact on regulatory reporting
• Collaboration with experienced professionals in IT and finance
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will act as a crucial bridge between IT and business, ensuring that ESG taxonomy and regulatory reporting standards are effectively developed and implemented. Your role as a bridge between these two areas will be essential in optimizing processes, improving data flows, and enhancing ESG reporting capabilities.
You will analyze and transform business requirements into optimized IT solutions while ensuring compliance with ESG and financial reporting standards. Your responsibilities will include designing and developing databases and data flows that support regulatory reporting requirements.
Collaboration with stakeholders will be key as you interpret, challenge, and refine their requirements to enhance data quality and optimize reporting processes. Additionally, you will work with SQL and Snowflake to perform data modeling and analysis, contributing to the continuous improvement of ESG taxonomy and regulatory reporting frameworks.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in financial and general regulatory reporting
• Strong analytical skills and extensive experience in requirements analysis in IT projects
• Experience working with databases - Database design and data modeling
• Ability to collaborate between IT and business and challenge business requirements
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with ESG-related reporting and taxonomy
• Hands-on experience with SQL and Snowflake
• Knowledge of FINREP and other regulatory reporting frameworks
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Independent and proactive
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Confident in challenging and driving business-critical decisions
• Ability to handle complex environments and take responsibility from both sides
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
