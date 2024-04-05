(Senior) IT Analyst for Retail & Mobile Payments Domain
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 23572
Looking for an exciting career opportunity? Come join our Retail & Mobile Payments Technology team and be part of building a state of the art Payments service!
Payments is at the centre of all our lives, from mobile paying your friend for last night's dinner, to ensuring salary and pension payments for other companies, to executing advanced cross-border corporate payments enabling goods and services around the globe to change hands. This is an exciting time for payments globally and in the Nordics where companies like Nordea, as well as the markets and regulators are moving at pace together to make payments simpler, faster and safer. Customer and payment volumes are growing in Nordea as we acquire businesses and continue to develop our Open Banking offering, so this is a great time to join an expanding team.
We are looking for you to bring your expertise and energy to all parts of the lifecycle across run and change with opportunities to work initially as an RTE, scrum master, architect, analyst, developer, test automation engineer or maintenance engineer in our BizDevOps setup. If you are looking for a diverse and rewarding role in a growth area then apply today to join our team!
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Requirements & Analysis team in Retail & Mobile Payments Technology. We add value by providing a fit-for-purpose analysis to design innovative solutions to create great customer experiences. As an IT Analyst, you will play a key role in actively contributing to the collaboration between business and IT, and in contributing to requirement engineering work in the Retail & Mobile Payments Domain.
What you'll be doing:
* Collaborating with multiple stakeholders in alignment with the target picture to enable sustainable solutions
* Eliciting requirements (functional and non-functional) by co-operating with different stakeholders
* Securing requirements traceability during smooth end-to-end development
* Being responsible for requirements documentation (inc. use cases) and quality improvement
* Supporting testers and developers in the team and domain
You'll join a team where people are the most important and work is not only a place to go. The role is based in Stockholm. We take pride in what we do, prioritize a learning culture and strive to have fun in our daily work.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
You're collaborative, communicative, dependable, willing to speak up - even when it's difficult and committed to empowering others.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have solid business and technical background, and great analytical and requirement specification skills (functional and non-functional)
* Are self-driven team player, with very good communication and collaboration skills
* Are proactive, analytical, detail-oriented and quality driven
* Are familiar with agile way of working and its methods (SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban)
Your experience and background:
* Experience in IT and/or business analysis
* Knowledge of the banking sector and payments domain: Retail & Mobile Payments
* Experience or knowledge of Data mapping, migration, and Process modelling
* Experience of using Jira and Confluence
* Excellent written and spoken English communication skills, and familiar with international collaboration with different stakeholder groups
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/04/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Hannele Räsänen (hannele.rasanen@nordea.com
).
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
