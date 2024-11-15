Senior IT Analyst, Cards domain, Nordea Payments
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26940
At Nordea, we understand that our customers' needs are evolving, and we are deeply committed to meeting those needs with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We are creating an agile environment that harnesses the power of technology, where you can make a meaningful impact. Bring your skills, ideas, and unique background to us, and you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and leave your mark on something bigger.
About this Opportunity
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced IT Analyst with a technical background to join one of our teams in the Cards domain. This opportunity spans across two Agile Release Trains, providing the chance to join one of the three teams to support diverse solutions while working in a collaborative environment. You will be responsible for bridging the gap between business needs and technical implementation, playing a key role in ensuring seamless delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
* Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to gather, analyze, and document both functional and non-functional requirements
* Elicit and translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications, ensuring alignment with the Cards domain
* Work alongside developers on IT systems/solutions, including gathering and documenting solution requirements, acting as a proxy between business stakeholders and IT, and writing user stories
* Ensure requirements traceability throughout the development lifecycle and work closely with developers to promote understanding
* Conduct data mapping, process modeling, and support design work
* Engage with external third-party vendors and internal cross-functional teams to facilitate smooth communication
* Maintain and update comprehensive technical documentation in line with requirements management standards
* Provide insights and training to business users to ensure successful implementation of solutions
Required Skills & Experience:
* Previous experience working within the payments or cards sector in banking
* Familiarity with regulatory requirements in the financial services industry
* Strong technical knowledge, enabling you to understand technical documentation and effectively communicate between developers and business stakeholders
* Familiarity with Agile methodologies, especially SAFe, with a proven track record of working in an Agile environment
* Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and the BizDevOps approach, ensuring seamless collaboration between development, business, and operations teams
* Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with a high level of English proficiency
* Proven experience working independently as an IT Analyst in an Agile team setup
* Ability to work in a distributed team environment, demonstrating initiative and ownership of your work
Depending on the Team, you will be required to have:
* Familiarity with design principles for REST APIs or event-driven architecture (e.g., Kafka) or
* Familiarity with mainframe applications
On Top of That, We Look For:
* Hands-on experience with SQL
* Experience with data mapping, process modeling, and IT migration processes
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 15/12/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
If you want to learn more about the opportunity - please contact Capability Leader - Weronika Sulikowska.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
