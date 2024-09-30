Senior IT Analyst
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26255
Would you like to work in an agile, friendly and international environment in close collaboration with our business teams and at the same time grow your IT Analyst talent? If yes, then this opportunity is for you.
We are now looking for a Senior IT Analyst, who will support our team in the Model Development Programme working with Credit Risk.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Model Development Programme in Group Functions Technology. We add value by translating business needs to operational software requirements and verify their validity and priority. We actively contribute to the collaboration between business and IT and drive requirement engineering work by making an effort in understanding both parts.
What you will be doing:
* Working with technical requirement specifications in close collaboration with business analysts, IT architects and developers
* Collaborating with multiple stakeholders in alignment with the target picture to enable sustainable and reliable solutions
* Securing requirements traceability during the end-to-end development
* In cooperation with our end users ensuring that the application is continuously configured to match the changing business needs, and to ensure smooth upstream and downstream processes
* Ensuring that applications are updated according to internal guidelines and other infrastructure changes
* Facilitating understanding and impact of requirements, functional as well as non-functional, from business to technology and vice versa
You will join a team where people are the most important and work is not only a place to go! We take pride in what we do, prioritize a learning culture and strive to have fun in our daily work. The role is based in Stockholm, Gdask or Warsaw with hybrid approach.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are a self-driven team player
* Have excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, and enjoy interactions with other people
* Have good analytical and problem-solving skills
* Have a good business or technical background with great analytical skills
* Have good requirement elicitation skills (functional and non-functional requirements)
* Should be able to understand the business terminologies and act as a very good interface between Business and IT development team
* Have a foundational understanding of programming, so you are able to read it
* Are familiar with agile ways of working and methods (SAFe, Scrum, Kanban)
* Are able to find or create order in complex and critical processes
* Are structured and with your analytical mindset be able to handle complexity, be creative and curious
* Should be able to support in UT, ST and end-to-end UAT testing
* Added advantage in creating functional test cases and validating the results
Your experience and background:
* 5 - 8 years experience in IT /Data Analysis
* Knowledge of Credit Risk and more specifically Risk Models
* Excellent written and spoken English communication skills
* Well versed and comfortable working with large datasets
* Profound experience in doing data analysis using SQL
* Added advantage to have Functional background around Credit Risk
* Knowing SAS/Python is an added advantage
Regarding the competence, it is not a must that you can put a check mark to everything in the above lists, but you should be willing to proactively learn the rest.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Timeline and process
Submit your application no later than 23/10/2024.
Please note that selection and reviewing of applications will be done continuously. Kindly also note that a background check is mandatory for our positions.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
