Senior It Analyst - Sap S/4hana
2024-10-28
Are you a seasoned Business IT Analyst with experience in banking or group finance? Do you have solid SAP S/4HANA experience? Are you interested to be a key player in the team implementing SAP S/4HANA in Nordea Bank? If this sounds interesting, please keep reading.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Join our Requirements & Analysis capability team as a Senior IT Analyst and be key player of our upcoming implementation of SAP S/4HANA! As a team we focus primarily on the Financial Accounting and Procurement domain within Finance Service Area.
We are embarking on a new and exciting challenge! We will be using SAP S/4HANA for our General Ledger based on S/4HANA Finance Universal Journal, Group Reporting, Disclosure Management! We are looking to strengthen our team with a SAP S/4HANA Banking expert. We believe you have excellent general ledger & finance experience as well have implemented solutions using SAP S/4HANA which is necessary to succeed in this role.
You will be part of an international team with team members working across the Nordics, Poland & India (offshore), we add value to Nordea by employing requirements engineering, system analysis & design to enable our stakeholders to build innovative solutions. We take a key part in large-scale programs as well as Agile Release Trains while working with complex IT landscape and large data volumes.
What you'll be doing:
* Be our SAP S/4HANA expert and take the lead for requirements management, solution advisory as well as design for key financial processes - accounting, controlling and reporting
* Together with the business, domain and solution architects do the data architecture and modelling within SAP S/4HANA landscape
* Build a contextual understanding of business processes on one hand and functional/technical know-how of our solutions on the other
The role is based in Stockholm or Helsinki.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are/have:
* A team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment
* Excellent communication & analysis skills
* A genuine interest to learn and develop within the area
* Appreciated for your positive approach and ability to turn challenges in to opportunities
* Good at engaging stakeholders at different levels
* A skilled engineer at heart with passion for developing solutions and take pride in seeing your efforts paying off in form of a great business application
Your experience and background:
* Have deep knowledge of SAP (FI-CO) implementation in the banking industry
* Currently working as a lead / senior Business or IT Analyst or application architect within the CFO area
* SAP S/4HANA general ledger & finance experience, including migration and/or implementation of S/4HANA
* Experience working with Agile software development, ideally SAFe framework
* Fluent in English - both written and spoken
As this is a key role, your SAP S/4HANA specific experience in finance, controlling and reporting will be a key for success.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 01/12/2024. For more information, please contact recruitment consultant Carina Eyoma at Experis, carina.eyoma@se.exeperis.com
, or by phone at 073-086 22 75.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Only for candidates in Sweden - For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
Department: IT/Technology
