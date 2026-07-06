Senior iOS Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work at the point where product priorities and engineering decisions come together, shaping how iOS solutions are built and evolved. In this role, you will partner closely with product managers, designers, engineering leaders, backend developers, and QA to turn business needs into high-quality mobile experiences without compromising on coding standards or long-term maintainability.
You will have a senior voice in architecture, technical direction, and best practices, while staying hands-on in development. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining advanced iOS engineering with architectural influence, performance work, and mentorship.
Job DescriptionYou will lead the design, development, and maintenance of advanced iOS applications using Swift and SwiftUI.
You will drive technical decisions, guide architecture choices, and help establish scalable and maintainable solutions.
You will collaborate with product managers, designers, and developers to define requirements and deliver new features.
You will mentor junior developers through technical guidance, knowledge sharing, and code reviews.
You will review code, promote best practices, and help maintain high standards for quality and consistency.
You will identify and solve complex technical issues related to performance, memory management, rendering, and concurrency.
You will work with backend developers to integrate mobile applications with APIs and server-side systems.
You will collaborate with QA to support thorough testing and reliable deployments.
You will contribute to Agile/Scrum ceremonies, including sprint planning and estimations.
You will stay current with new iOS tools, frameworks, and development practices, and help the team adopt them when relevant.
RequirementsStrong expertise in SwiftUI, including declarative syntax, component-based architecture, and complex UI implementation.
Strong programming skills in Swift and the ability to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
Experience with Objective-C.
Solid understanding of software architecture and design patterns such as MVVM, VIPER, or Clean Architecture.
Deep knowledge of the iOS SDK and Apple frameworks such as UIKit, Core Data, Core Animation, and Core Graphics.
Experience building intuitive, detailed, and high-quality user interfaces.
Strong ability to optimize app performance, reduce memory usage, and improve rendering efficiency.
Experience with RESTful APIs, asynchronous network requests, JSON parsing, authentication, and robust error handling.
Strong debugging and troubleshooting skills using tools such as Xcode debugger, console, crash logs, and system logs.
Experience with unit testing.
Understanding of DevOps practices and collaboration in modern delivery flows.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum development environments.
Nice to haveExperience using Instruments for performance analysis and optimization.
Experience providing technical leadership and mentoring other developers.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8025962-2088508". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9994520