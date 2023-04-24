Senior iOS Engineer
Welcome to Podme! Podme's vision is to enrich people's everyday lives by taking podcast entertainment to its full potential. We want to help creators make dreams come true and create high-quality podcasts that excite, educate and captivate anyone who loves a good story. Since its inception, Podme has made it possible for many podcast creators to devote more, or all, of their time to creating podcasts and thus enrich the podcast as a form of entertainment.
Podme plays a vital role in Schibsted's podcast focus, we have an ambitious roadmap ahead of us and we are seeking an iOS Engineer to join our app team. We are truly customer obsessed - committed to offer the best listening experience for our users. We have competencies ranging from frontend and backend developers, to designer and researchers.
As an iOS Engineer at Podme you will play a key role in the development of our mobile application, with a focus on user interface and application architecture. You will work closely without quality assurance and design teams, to develop features from idea to production, and you will have the ownership of the whole application experience together with your colleagues.
Our tech stack in the team:
Our main programming language is Swift.
We use UIKit and SwiftUI with the goal to transition to SwiftUI only; RxSwift and Combine; Moya, Kingfisher, Lokalise.
For CI/CD we use Azure Pipelines, for tracking and crash reports - Firebase.
As part of your daily work, you will:
Develop and maintain iOS application using Swift and UIKit/SwiftUI.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop features and functionality.
Write clean, maintainable and testable code.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to the improvement of coding standards.
Ensure code quality and performance.
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in iOS development.
Who are we looking for?
Strong understanding of the iOS guidelines for development and design.
Good understanding of architectural patterns such as MVVM, Viper, etc.
Solid knowledge of Swift.
Experience with reactive libraries such as RxSwift and Combine.
Experience with RESTful API development.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
Passionate about code quality and continuous improvement.
It's an advantage if you have:
Familiarity with CI/CD processes.
Experience with unit testing and audio development.
Experience with SwiftUI.
A little peek at what we offer:
Internal career growth opportunities.
The flexibility of working from home, our team works hybrid and is based in Stockholm.
Opportunity for development of competencies, conferences, and various knowledge-sharing events such as hackathons, innovation days, etc.
Opportunity to take on various learning courses and classes through our Schibsted Learning Lab and LinkedIn Learning.
Our interview process:
Recruiter screening (30 min): an initial call with the tech recruiter. We'll tell you a bit about us, answer any questions you may have, and learn about your background and what you're looking to do.
Technical interview (90 min): the first half is a live refactoring session, you'll be shown a sample code and we will discuss what to change and how; for the second half we will ask tech questions and you will be able to discuss our tech stack.
Values interview (45 min): meeting the engineering manager and product manager focusing on your previous experiences as a teammate in various situations.
Other information:
Hiring form: full time, working 1-2 days a week from our office in Stockholm is both welcomed and encouraged.
Relocation package: not offered at this time.
Start: as soon as possible.
Podme is a fast growing nordic podcast platform where you find some of the biggest, most liked and best (according to us) podcasts. What makes us unique is that we give our listeners access to our Premium podcasts which are exclusive and ad-free. Think Netflix, but for podcasts. We launched our service 2017 and today we have a great team of 50+ people that are focused on growth and further innovating the experience for our listeners. Ersättning
