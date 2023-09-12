Senior iOS Developer (Swedish speaking)
What you can expect from our team
We're deeply committed to iOS, its frameworks, and APIs (and all things Apple)
We love Swift and maintain a high proficiency, and sometimes flirt with Objective C too
An eye for good UI & UX!
We breathe RESTful API's and love real-time databases like Firebase
We'd love it if robots could help us do our jobs, so we're trying to get better at using CI/CD to do all the boring, repetitive stuff for us
Some of us are really good at unit-, UI- and integration testing! Others... not so much. But we're improving.
We're a multinational company, so English is our primary language. You need to be fluent in English and Swedish. Så ansöker du
