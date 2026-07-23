Senior iOS Developer
Rebtel Networks AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rebtel Networks AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
What will you do?
As a Senior iOS Engineer at Rebtel, you will be part of our Frontend team, helping modernize and evolve the Rebtel iOS app. The iOS team is two engineers, and you'd be the third. We're moving off legacy Objective-C toward a modern Swift, SwiftUI, and Combine stack, and shifting the architecture from VIPER to MVVM-C, all while continuously shipping product features to a global user base. You'll work in a small, empowered team where your technical decisions matter. This role is a mix of building new features, refactoring legacy code, collaborating cross-functionally, and shaping the future of our iOS platform.
Areas of ownership:
Drive the modernization from legacy Objective-C to a modern Swift + SwiftUI stack
Refactor code that slows us down and proactively pay down tech debt
Build and modernize iOS features using Swift, SwiftUI, and Combine
Contribute to architecture decisions (VIPER to MVVM-C transition, Combine, platform improvements)
Collaborate closely with Android, Web, Product, Design to ship the right solutions
Ship to the App Store and monitor what happens after release
Improve tooling, testing practices, and CI/CD where needed
Maintain and improve the overall health of the iOS platform
Requirements:
5+ years building iOS apps
Proficient in Swift, SwiftUI, and Combine
Comfortable maintaining and modernizing legacy Objective-C
Solid grasp of iOS architecture patterns (MVVM-C, VIPER)
Shipped production iOS apps to the App Store, including post-release monitoring
Experience with REST and/or GraphQL, with solid error handling and async patterns
Can work independently and ship without constant oversight
Write unit tests, cover edge cases, and give code reviews that favor simple solutions
Work effectively with AI coding tools
Good English (we write and speak it all day)
Nice to have:
Worked on large, mature products
Mobile CI/CD, testing, and DevOps experience
Audio or telecommunications experience
Why Rebtel?
Rebtel has been connecting people across borders for nearly 20 years. Today, we're profitable, growing, and at a pivotal moment in our journey. We make it cheap and easy for migrants to call and send money home. Millions of people move countries every year, and staying connected with family shouldn't cost a fortune. That's the problem we work on, from a small, international team based in Stockholm where speed and ownership matter more than process.
Benefits
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots, and Private Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts
Relocation Support
Equal Opportunity
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8115132-2113565". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RebTel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622), https://rebtel.teamtailor.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Rebtel Jobbnummer
10010270