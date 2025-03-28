Senior iOS developer
Mullvad VPN AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-03-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mullvad VPN AB i Göteborg
We believe that privacy is fundamental to a well-functioning society because it allows norms, ethics, and laws to be safely discussed and challenged. We're now expanding to scale up our efforts in reclaiming the right to privacy, and we want your help!
The jobYou will be part of the app development team. The app team is responsible for developing the app on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and macOS. Your primary focus will be working in Swift to bring new features to our iOS app. The app is written in modern Swift and does not have a lot of legacy code or backwards compatibility weighing it down. Our app and everything our team works on is open source and available on GitHub.
Day to day work on the iOS app includes working with technologies such as:
Cross-process communication and synchronization.
VPN tunnel management and connection monitoring using low level APIs.
Networking using custom transports.
User interface using UIKit.
At Mullvad we encourage developing and exploring new skills, so you will have the opportunity to learn/work with Rust, Kotlin, TypeScript, and more to improve the app on other platforms if you wish.
We value quality over quantity and believe in good solutions rather than quick fixes. We also believe in the value of collaborating as a team and therefore value everyone's opinions and ideas. It is important to us that everyone feels like a part of the team and enjoys coming to work.
YouYou like to work and collaborate in a team and you bring your own ideas to the table! We believe that privacy is a universal right and we hope that you also have a curious mind for software security and privacy.
Our 4 wishes You have multiple years of experience with creating iOS apps in Swift and have good knowledge of modern technologies and frameworks (e.g. Foundation, UIKit, GCD, Networking, Autolayout, etc.)
Understanding of Apple's Human Interface Guidelines, Application States, and Lifecycle.
The team consists of people from various countries and backgrounds. You are therefore expected to have good communication skills in English.
It's a plus if you're interested in or have experience with networking and/or security.
Process
Our process consists of three separate interviews:
A meet & greet with two to three team members to get a basic understanding of who you are and your knowledge, and for you to get a basic understanding of us and how we work.
This is followed by a technical interview.
Last part is a conversation with our CEO and then contract signing.
Additional reading
Every now and then we accomplish something that we feel is worth blogging about. Here are some examples of blog posts related to this role:
Security audit report for our app available
Automatic key rotation in new iOS version (2020.3)
iOS vulnerability puts VPN traffic at risk Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mullvad VPN AB
(org.nr 559238-4001), https://mullvad.net Arbetsplats
Mullvad VPN Jobbnummer
9251190