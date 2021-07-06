Senior iOS / Android Game Developer - Hiber AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior iOS / Android Game Developer
Hiber AB / Göteborg
2021-07-06

Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do. The platform is available via the web as well as through native apps on iOS and Android.

About the Job

As a member of the Tech Team, you will work together with other Developers to further develop the mobile app versions of the Hiber platform.

Responsibilities:

* Be an active member of the app team in all it's purposes
* Develop new features for the C++ game engine
* Apply best practices for multi-platform game design

Qualifications:

* Fluent in written and spoken English
* Masters degree in Engineering or equivalent experience

* Experience from game projects targeting

native iOS and/or Android devices

* C++
* Java or Objective-C

Good-to-haves:

* TypeScript, React Native, React.js, JavaScript, GraphQL
* Knowledge of Web Assembly
* Being an advocate for unit testing and TDD

Position information:

* Full-time, permanent position
* Competitive Salary and Equity Package
* 6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per Year for onsite workers
* Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
* Flexible remote

About Hiber

Hiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.

The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.

