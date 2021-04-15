Senior Inventory Analyst - Cepheid AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
Senior Inventory Analyst
Cepheid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna
2021-04-15
Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
This past year, our Solna site has expanded and doubled in size, and we are now continuing our journey of growth in search of a star that is passionate about improving lives of others.
The role
The Senior Inventory Analyst will be part of a central analytics team within Supply Chain to monitor and assess the health of the supply chain network. This role will coordinate efficient management, integration, and continuous improvement processes and technologies. It offers teamwork with Planning, Finance, Purchasing, Logistics, and Manufacturing teams. You will in this role also connect with executive leadership. Moreover, you will work with
Leading Inventory Management processes
Lead the cross-functional reviews to identify supply / demand mismatches that contribute to either shortage or excess risks
Lead action plans to resolve risks and issues
Lead Excess & Obsolete (E&O) processes for Solna factory & Assay FGI, proactively identify expiration risk, and lead and disposition the E&O inventory
Support analytics for Inventory projection and reconciliation by offering data driven assessments that can provide issues and solutions
Provide inventory projections
Reconciliation of actual versus projected inventory
Provide insight into weekly Inventory flash, and monthly Inventory flux changes
Set key SAP parameters to drive Inventory optimization (Safety Stock, LT, MOQ, etc.)
Determine and set the appropriate planning methodology for part groupings
Foster and maintain strong working relationships with regional and global business partners
Take a leadership role in various GSCM initiatives and programs focused on growth and improvements
Qualifications
To succeed in this role we believe that the successful candidate has an academic degree within Engineering, or similar, or perhaps an MBA. In addition, it is essential that you have demonstrated ability of at least 5 years of working in a supply chain or operations finance role. Experience of having worked with data analytics, and proficiency in SQL, Power BI, SAP, and particularly Excel, are needed to qualify for this position. If you have this, and find yourself to be a phenomenal team mate, love problem solving and want to work with improvements and project management, then you will fit right in with us!
What we offer
We offer to be a part of an international, fast-paced and fast-growing, but yet friendly and diverse company, where we find it meaningful to go to work. We take ownership in caring for our employees, and also offer a wide range of benefits, which include a competitive salary, additional days of leave, a fitness grant, a local gym, etc. Together we work hard to make a difference!
We are interviewing continuously, so make sure to submit your CV today so that we can get to know you!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Cepheid AB
Röntgenvägen 2
17127 Solna
Jobbnummer
5693338
Cepheid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna
2021-04-15
Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Cepheid AB i Solna
Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.
This past year, our Solna site has expanded and doubled in size, and we are now continuing our journey of growth in search of a star that is passionate about improving lives of others.
The role
The Senior Inventory Analyst will be part of a central analytics team within Supply Chain to monitor and assess the health of the supply chain network. This role will coordinate efficient management, integration, and continuous improvement processes and technologies. It offers teamwork with Planning, Finance, Purchasing, Logistics, and Manufacturing teams. You will in this role also connect with executive leadership. Moreover, you will work with
Leading Inventory Management processes
Lead the cross-functional reviews to identify supply / demand mismatches that contribute to either shortage or excess risks
Lead action plans to resolve risks and issues
Lead Excess & Obsolete (E&O) processes for Solna factory & Assay FGI, proactively identify expiration risk, and lead and disposition the E&O inventory
Support analytics for Inventory projection and reconciliation by offering data driven assessments that can provide issues and solutions
Provide inventory projections
Reconciliation of actual versus projected inventory
Provide insight into weekly Inventory flash, and monthly Inventory flux changes
Set key SAP parameters to drive Inventory optimization (Safety Stock, LT, MOQ, etc.)
Determine and set the appropriate planning methodology for part groupings
Foster and maintain strong working relationships with regional and global business partners
Take a leadership role in various GSCM initiatives and programs focused on growth and improvements
Qualifications
To succeed in this role we believe that the successful candidate has an academic degree within Engineering, or similar, or perhaps an MBA. In addition, it is essential that you have demonstrated ability of at least 5 years of working in a supply chain or operations finance role. Experience of having worked with data analytics, and proficiency in SQL, Power BI, SAP, and particularly Excel, are needed to qualify for this position. If you have this, and find yourself to be a phenomenal team mate, love problem solving and want to work with improvements and project management, then you will fit right in with us!
What we offer
We offer to be a part of an international, fast-paced and fast-growing, but yet friendly and diverse company, where we find it meaningful to go to work. We take ownership in caring for our employees, and also offer a wide range of benefits, which include a competitive salary, additional days of leave, a fitness grant, a local gym, etc. Together we work hard to make a difference!
We are interviewing continuously, so make sure to submit your CV today so that we can get to know you!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Cepheid AB
Röntgenvägen 2
17127 Solna
Jobbnummer
5693338