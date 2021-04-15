Senior Inventory Analyst - Cepheid AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Solna

Cepheid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna2021-04-15Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. In our facilities in Solna we develop and manufacture diagnostics tests that improve patient outcome all over the world.This past year, our Solna site has expanded and doubled in size, and we are now continuing our journey of growth in search of a star that is passionate about improving lives of others.The roleThe Senior Inventory Analyst will be part of a central analytics team within Supply Chain to monitor and assess the health of the supply chain network. This role will coordinate efficient management, integration, and continuous improvement processes and technologies. It offers teamwork with Planning, Finance, Purchasing, Logistics, and Manufacturing teams. You will in this role also connect with executive leadership. Moreover, you will work withLeading Inventory Management processesLead the cross-functional reviews to identify supply / demand mismatches that contribute to either shortage or excess risksLead action plans to resolve risks and issuesLead Excess & Obsolete (E&O) processes for Solna factory & Assay FGI, proactively identify expiration risk, and lead and disposition the E&O inventorySupport analytics for Inventory projection and reconciliation by offering data driven assessments that can provide issues and solutionsProvide inventory projectionsReconciliation of actual versus projected inventoryProvide insight into weekly Inventory flash, and monthly Inventory flux changesSet key SAP parameters to drive Inventory optimization (Safety Stock, LT, MOQ, etc.)Determine and set the appropriate planning methodology for part groupingsFoster and maintain strong working relationships with regional and global business partnersTake a leadership role in various GSCM initiatives and programs focused on growth and improvementsQualificationsTo succeed in this role we believe that the successful candidate has an academic degree within Engineering, or similar, or perhaps an MBA. In addition, it is essential that you have demonstrated ability of at least 5 years of working in a supply chain or operations finance role. Experience of having worked with data analytics, and proficiency in SQL, Power BI, SAP, and particularly Excel, are needed to qualify for this position. If you have this, and find yourself to be a phenomenal team mate, love problem solving and want to work with improvements and project management, then you will fit right in with us!What we offerWe offer to be a part of an international, fast-paced and fast-growing, but yet friendly and diverse company, where we find it meaningful to go to work. We take ownership in caring for our employees, and also offer a wide range of benefits, which include a competitive salary, additional days of leave, a fitness grant, a local gym, etc. Together we work hard to make a difference!We are interviewing continuously, so make sure to submit your CV today so that we can get to know you!2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Cepheid ABRöntgenvägen 217127 Solna5693338