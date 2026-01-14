Senior International PR Manager Visit Sweden
2026-01-14
Job description
Senior International PR Manager Visit Sweden
Are you ready to become part of a dynamic international team committed to promoting Sweden as a world-class travel destination? Visit Sweden is seeking an experienced Senior International PR Manager to help strengthen Sweden's global brand and attract international visitors.
Visit Sweden is a frequently recognized and award-winning organization, known for its innovative PR and marketing initiatives. Our mission is to increase sustainable tourism to Sweden. Our diverse team includes marketers, analysts, project managers, economists, and specialists in PR, digital platforms, social media, and events.
Responsibilities
As Senior International PR Manager, you will be a key member of our global PR team, focusing on the markets in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, the Netherlands, the Nordics, and China.
This role drives international PR through a balance of proactive storytelling and responsive media engagement. It combines strategic planning with hands-on execution, close collaboration with partners, and strong media relationships across markets.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Proactive PR: Identify trends, news hooks, and media angles; develop clear, relevant press materials; plan and deliver international press trips in collaboration with the Swedish tourism sector; support PR tied to campaigns and partnerships.
Reactive PR: Manage incoming media enquiries, monitor and evaluate media coverage, and maintain strong relationships with key journalists and media outlets.
Content Creation: Write and edit press releases, newsletters, story pitches, press trip itineraries, and selected marketing content, adapted for international audiences.
PR Strategy and Execution: Contribute to PR strategy development and translate plans into execution, from concept to delivery and performance analysis.
Media Relations: Strengthen local and international PR by building long-term media relationships and supporting outreach across priority markets.
This role reports to the Head of International PR and is based in our Hamburg office.
Qualifications
Candidate Profile
We are looking for a creative, open-minded, and optimistic communicator with strong editorial judgement and storytelling skills.
The ideal candidate will have:
A relevant university-level qualification in journalism, communications, PR, or a related discipline
At least three years' experience in a comparable international PR role
Experience working in a project-driven environment
Experience working with digital PR tools
Exceptional writing and editing skills, especially for press and media
Fluency in German and/or English (ideally at native level), with Swedish as a strong advantage
Desirable additional experience:
Familiarity with Swedish culture and society
Experience in an editorial or newsroom setting
Copywriting expertise in German and/or English
Background in tourism or destination marketing
About the company
VS VisitSweden AB
About Visit Sweden
By marketing Sweden as a travel destination and promoting purposeful travel, Visit Sweden contributes to strengthen Sweden 's attractiveness and competitiveness as a destination.
Learn more about us at: https://corporate.visitsweden.com/om-oss/
Application Details
Application deadline: January 31st, 2026
Visit Sweden is partnering with Randstad for this recruitment. For further information, please contact Lotta Carlsson at + 46 73 075 23 25.
Visit Sweden is an equal opportunities employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe diverse perspectives are essential to our continued success.
