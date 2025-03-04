Senior Interaction Designer to Access Solutions Company
2025-03-04
Our client, a global leader in access solutions, is looking for an Interaction Designer to join their team in Malmö. In this full-time assignment, you'll play a key part in shaping the future of digital products, ensuring seamless and user-friendly interactions.
The assignment runs from March 31, 2025, to September 30, 2025, and is based at the company's office in Malmö. Please note that we require a portfolio as part of your application.
About the role:
As an Interaction Designer, you will drive the design and refinement of user interactions, ensuring products are both intuitive and accessible. You'll collaborate closely with product managers, developers, and fellow designers to create seamless digital experiences that align with business goals and user needs. Your ability to navigate complex digital ecosystems will be key in influencing strategy and advocating for user-centered design.
Responsibilities:
Design and refine user interactions to enhance usability and accessibility.
Develop wireframes, prototypes, and user flows to communicate design concepts.
Collaborate with developers and product teams to ensure seamless digital experiences.
Guide product managers in planning and prioritizing features with a user-centric approach.
Provide constructive feedback to fellow designers as part of the UX team.
Apply (or expand your knowledge of) accessibility standards and best practices.
Work with visual design elements-while deep graphical skills aren't required, they're appreciated.
Lead UX research efforts to support product development and future innovations.
About you:
You are an experienced Interaction Designer with a strong background in consumer products and mobile applications. Having worked on large-scale projects within complex organizations, you confidently navigate digital product ecosystems and drive impactful design decisions. You thrive in environments where UX maturity is evolving, advocating for user-centered design and shaping product visions. Your collaborative mindset and strong communication skills make you a valued partner across teams.
Experience and skills:
Proven 5+ years of experience in interaction design, UX, or a related field.
Strong understanding of usability principles and user-centered design methodologies.
Experience with tools such as Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD.
Graphical design skills (UI, icons, layout) are a plus.
Familiarity with accessibility standards (WCAG) is a merit.
Strong ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams and influence decision-making.
Experience leading or contributing to UX research initiatives.
About the assignment
