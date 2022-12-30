Senior Integration Developer
2022-12-30
To supplement our growth we are looking to hire Integration experts to our team. We will be looking at adding people with below skills:
• Extensive .NET Framework, C#, Web Services, WCF development experience.
• Extensive Knowledge using different databases (SQL (must), Mongo DB, etc).
• Extensive experience using SOLID principles and architecture patterns.
• Experience with object-oriented design and Service Oriented Architectures (SOA).
• Expert knowledge in OOPS concepts.
• Extensive experience in integration using various techniques like staging db, ESB, web services.
• Good experience in using Azure platform (Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Data Lake, Azure Insights, Power Automate, etc).
• Good experience in using API management gateway, payment gateway with in house application.
• Good to have integration knowledge of D365 CE/FnO with third party apps.
• Extensive knowledge in CI/CD, development lifecycle and TFS/DevOps/Git.
• Good knowledge on Big data and data analytics. Så ansöker du
