Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst - Oatly AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst
Oatly AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia. (http://www.oatly.com/) www.oatly.com (http://www.oatly.com)
THE ROLE
Our growth is fast - and accelerating. More and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company with great products. If you're getting a tingly feeling reading this, thinking you want to be part of making sure Oatly can actively making the world a better place, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for a Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst to our Planning & Supply organisation.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
In the role as Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst you will be joining the global Planning & Supply organisation in a newly developed department focusing on Oatly 's evolution from a traditional S&OP foundation into an IBP environment.
Alongside a dedicated team of IBP analysts/model builders, you will be spearheading the change towards connected planning through process development, proper tooling, as well as facilitating the roll-out of the IBP concept.
This will be a fantastic opportunity on joining an awesome team and being able to
develop and influence a new way of working throughout the company. We are looking for someone with a roll-up-your-sleeves entrepreneurial attitude and an analytical mindset. Combine this with being a generally awesome person to work with and being the self-proclaimed King or Queen of Excel, you might just be THE one we're looking for!
In your role you will:
Implement and develop IBP process & architecture throughout the business globally
Support and facilitate the regional cross-functional IBP process (end-2-end) whilst consolidating outputs on global level
Hands-on approach on driving & improving advanced planning capabilities as model builder within Anaplan
Provide continuous what-if scenario analyses on areas such as: risk & opportunities, changes to manufacturing blueprint & capital expenditure roadmap etc
Keep track and report on defined KPI's within the Global Planning & Supply KPI dashboard
Pull-together executive reports on monthly/quarterly basis on business performance as well as future projections
You will also do other various tasks and analyses within the global planning &supply department. Even though we live in the uncertain times of a pandemic, we predict that there may occur some travelling in this position. You will be reporting to our
Director of Integrated Business Planning and you are based at our HQ in Malmö.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone that have +5 years of experience in a similar function (preferably in an FMCG environment). Exam on studies at master level with Supply Chain orientation would be preferable however though, key factor for success in this role is extensive knowledge in demand, supply and/or financial planning processes within a manufacturing company as well as understanding how these are connected to each other.
To be successful in this role we believe you:
Have a proven track record of working with and developing IBP processes in previous companies
Are used to working with and developing advanced planning software's (it's a HUGE bonus if you have previously worked within Anaplan as a platform)
Has a talent of taking the complex and making it simple through illustrations and storytelling, using fact-based data to facilitate decision making throughout the organization, all the way up to top management level
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe that you have a thirst for knowledge and that you are eager to learn more! You are a result driven person with high integrity who can find your way with a hands-on approach, even during rapid change. You have social competence and enjoy working independently as well as together with others. As a Senior IBP Analyst you are of course excellent at communicating, both verbally and written, in English and Swedish as well.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
COME JOIN US
We welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. If you have the curiosity, passion and collaborative spirit, work with us, and let's do this together! It will be fun! Promise!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Oatly AB
Jobbnummer
5674411
Oatly AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-04-06
Visa alla datajobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Vellinge
Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia. (http://www.oatly.com/) www.oatly.com (http://www.oatly.com)
THE ROLE
Our growth is fast - and accelerating. More and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet. We offer you a great opportunity to take an active part in the expansion of a great company with great products. If you're getting a tingly feeling reading this, thinking you want to be part of making sure Oatly can actively making the world a better place, we are happy to tell you that we are looking for a Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst to our Planning & Supply organisation.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
In the role as Senior Integrated Business Planning (IBP) Analyst you will be joining the global Planning & Supply organisation in a newly developed department focusing on Oatly 's evolution from a traditional S&OP foundation into an IBP environment.
Alongside a dedicated team of IBP analysts/model builders, you will be spearheading the change towards connected planning through process development, proper tooling, as well as facilitating the roll-out of the IBP concept.
This will be a fantastic opportunity on joining an awesome team and being able to
develop and influence a new way of working throughout the company. We are looking for someone with a roll-up-your-sleeves entrepreneurial attitude and an analytical mindset. Combine this with being a generally awesome person to work with and being the self-proclaimed King or Queen of Excel, you might just be THE one we're looking for!
In your role you will:
Implement and develop IBP process & architecture throughout the business globally
Support and facilitate the regional cross-functional IBP process (end-2-end) whilst consolidating outputs on global level
Hands-on approach on driving & improving advanced planning capabilities as model builder within Anaplan
Provide continuous what-if scenario analyses on areas such as: risk & opportunities, changes to manufacturing blueprint & capital expenditure roadmap etc
Keep track and report on defined KPI's within the Global Planning & Supply KPI dashboard
Pull-together executive reports on monthly/quarterly basis on business performance as well as future projections
You will also do other various tasks and analyses within the global planning &supply department. Even though we live in the uncertain times of a pandemic, we predict that there may occur some travelling in this position. You will be reporting to our
Director of Integrated Business Planning and you are based at our HQ in Malmö.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for someone that have +5 years of experience in a similar function (preferably in an FMCG environment). Exam on studies at master level with Supply Chain orientation would be preferable however though, key factor for success in this role is extensive knowledge in demand, supply and/or financial planning processes within a manufacturing company as well as understanding how these are connected to each other.
To be successful in this role we believe you:
Have a proven track record of working with and developing IBP processes in previous companies
Are used to working with and developing advanced planning software's (it's a HUGE bonus if you have previously worked within Anaplan as a platform)
Has a talent of taking the complex and making it simple through illustrations and storytelling, using fact-based data to facilitate decision making throughout the organization, all the way up to top management level
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe that you have a thirst for knowledge and that you are eager to learn more! You are a result driven person with high integrity who can find your way with a hands-on approach, even during rapid change. You have social competence and enjoy working independently as well as together with others. As a Senior IBP Analyst you are of course excellent at communicating, both verbally and written, in English and Swedish as well.
Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
COME JOIN US
We welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. If you have the curiosity, passion and collaborative spirit, work with us, and let's do this together! It will be fun! Promise!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Oatly AB
Jobbnummer
5674411